Pistol, left, is a female tri-color coon hound blend. She is about 8 years old and weighs about 34 pounds. Allie, center, is a female tabby with white accents, domestic short hair blend. She is about 3 months old and weighs about 2 pounds. Nyla, right, is a female black and white Labrador retriever blend. She is about 8 months old and weighs about 38 pounds. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
