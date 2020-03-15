D200315 pets of the week

Happy Tail, left, is a female white and black terrier blend. She is about 5 months old and weighs 20 pounds. Linda, center, is a female tortoiseshell domestic short hair blend. She is about 3 months old and weighs 4 pounds. Sasha, right, is a female blue and white terrier blend. She is about 3 years old and weighs 57 pounds. Sasha is heart worm positive. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.