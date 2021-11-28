Clockwise from top: Perla is a 2-year-old female lab/hound blend. She weighs 40 pounds and should not get any bigger. Perla loves to be outdoors to play. Lovey is a 5-month-old tabby and white female kitten. She is very sweet and loving, hence her name. She is already spayed. Robbie is a 2½-year-old male lab blend. He weighs about 45 pounds. He is a little on the thin side. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.