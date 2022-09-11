Domino is a 6-month-old pit bull blend. He weighs 32 pounds and loves everyone. Curly Q is a 6-year-old female long-haired cat. She came in as a stray with severely infected ears. She has received treatment and is ready to find a forever home. Eve is a 3-year-old German shepherd mix. She came to us pregnant and she had eight puppies here at the shelter. She is heartworm positive; her treatment is included in her adoption fee. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

