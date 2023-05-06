The week Russia invaded Ukraine, Emma Denson, encouraged by her directing mentor, set out on a mission — to research 80 plays in 80 different countries over 80 weeks.
She barely got past week one.
“The week I started this was the week war broke out in Ukraine, so I decided to start with Ukraine,” said Denson, a Decatur native who lives in New York City. “I found ‘Hunger’ in an anthology of Ukrainian plays and was so moved by it. I pretty much fell down a rabbit hole.”
“Hunger” by the late Ukrainian playwright Bohdan Boychuk dramatizes the Holodomor — a man-made famine engineered by Joseph Stalin in 1932 and 1933, which killed more than 4 million people. Stalin served as the leader of the Soviet Union from 1924 until 1953.
Reading “Hunger” set Denson on a journey — one that connected her with a Ukrainian-born conductor, a Ukrainian-born choreographer, Boychuk’s former wife, and a woman whose grandmother survived Holodomor.
On Thursday, Denson directed a staged reading of the play at the Ukrainian Museum in New York City. It marked the fourth reading of the play, with previous performances taking place at the 1st Irish Theater Festival in New York in January and twice at Mississippi State University, Denson’s alma mater, in March.
“Staging it is our dream. We have the entire team in place, we just need the money. Ideally, we would love to do it by the end of the year, because we are currently in the 90th anniversary of Holodomor,” the 25-year-old Denson said. “Whenever we do get to do it, it’s probably going to be my most challenging piece, direction-wise, but I feel so supported to have such an amazing team around me.”
A member of that team is 23-year-old producer Aislinn Cain, a Decatur native who moved to New York City in 2021.
“When Emma approached me about this play, I was like, ‘Oh, yes, this has to happen.’ The timing is perfect and the story is perfect,” Cain said. “It’s been an exciting journey to help Emma. I’m very grateful to be part of the journey.”
Written in the 1960s by Boychuk, who immigrated to New York from Ukraine in 1949, “Hunger” covers 40 pages and includes five characters.
“Boychuk was a poet first and foremost. The language he uses is very much visceral. To capture such a huge event that killed millions in 40 pages is absolutely breathtaking,” Denson said. “After I read the play and talked about it with my directing mentor, he said, ‘We might be the only two people in the world talking about Boychuk right now.’ He’s kind of forgotten. I wanted to change that.”
Searching the internet, Denson found a memorial piece written by University of Massachusetts Boston professor Askold Meinyczuk. He connected Denson with composer Virko Baley, who wrote an opera based on “Hunger,” and agreed to create an original score for the play. From Baley, Denson learned of Maria Rewakowicz, a Ukrainian scholar and Boychuk’s former spouse.
“Talking with these people was heavy, especially with the war breaking out. Virko told me once he wasn’t sleeping. He was so heartbroken,” Denson said. “There’s theater for social change, but when you are embedded in a community, your heart breaks with them, not just for them, which is a huge difference. I remember telling Aislinn in the early genesis of this that I knew I wanted to do something with this, I just didn’t know what.”
Working with Rewakowicz, Denson created a bilingual adaptation of “Hunger.”
One of the challenges Rewakowicz and Denson faced while adapting the play was whether to present the play fully in English.
“Boychuk and the other Ukrainian writers who came to America wrestled with whether to write in Ukrainian or English. They wanted to preserve their language, but there was so little readership of it in America,” Denson said. “What we decided to do for the play was have part of it in English and part in Ukrainian.”
Using the original 1960s copy of “Hunger” written in Cyrillic, Rewakowicz and Denson designated that the smaller characters along with the poems and songs would be spoken in Ukrainian.
To prepare for the staged readings of “Hunger,” all of the cast members, except for Ukrainian actress Maryna Vogtsberger who plays The Voice from the Crucifix, learned Ukrainian.
“We spent hours at the Ukrainian Museum learning the language. Maria taught them. They had voice memos and went home and learned it,” Denson said. “Maryna, of course, already knew Ukrainian. Her grandmother is a Holodomor survivor. She was a kid when the genocide happened.”
Vogtsberger’s role plays a central figure in the play.
“We’ve really taken the figure of The Voice from the Crucifix from being an off-stage voice to being a physical manifestation of the Christ figure. Instead of posing the question, ‘Where is God when bad things happen?’ We are turning it around to say, ‘Where is God’s people when bad things happen,’” Denson said.
For financial assistance, Denson applied for the NYC Women’s Fund Grant.
“Even though we didn’t get that grant, what it did, it kicked us into high gear and forced us to get everything ready for if we were to get funding,” Denson said.
Denson also reached out to the Origin Theatre Company in New York City to see if a reading of “Hunger” could take place at the 1st Irish Theatre Festival.
“We needed some kind of theater company, like Origin, to say this is a good project,” Denson said. “No one is just going to give a 25-year-old thousands of dollars, but if you have an organization behind you, then they might. We were very thankful that the company gave us a spot in the festival.”
In March, Denson brought “Hunger” to Mississippi State, where she served as an artist-in-residence for a week. At the end of the week, Denson directed college students in a staged reading of the English version of the play.
“The students had never heard of Holodomor before. The readings have brought so much awareness. People need to see that Ukrainians have been attacked before. They’ve been killed before. And it is happening again,” Denson said. “’Hunger’ is a call to action to help Ukrainian lives, language and art that are in peril.”
The Ukrainian National Women’s League of America awarded the “Hunger” project a grant, which allowed Denson to pay the artists for the readings at the 1st Irish Festival and the Ukrainian Museum of New York.
“My goal for ‘Hunger’ is to spread awareness and challenge people to think this is not just happening in Ukraine, it’s happening around the world,” Cain said. “I really want to help drive that motivation for people to not just go, ‘Oh, that was a sad story,’ but to go, ‘This is happening, we need to do something about it.’”
Denson agreed.
“My goal is to combat complacency. It’s easy to tell someone that you are praying for them. How do we, instead of keeping people at arm’s length and loving them from a distance, how do we pull them into an embrace and walk by them? How can we be the hands and feet of Christ during times of turmoil,” Denson said.
To find out more about the ‘Hunger’ project, visit emmadenson.com/hunger.
