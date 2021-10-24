Jim Allen Morgan County Master Gardener

Allen

Most people I know put their garden perennials "to bed" during winter by covering them with dry leaves or pine straw. You might think caring for other plants over winter is easy and all you have to do is move them from the patio to a brightly lit window inside. That's not the case. While aphids, whiteflies, scale and mealybugs aren’t usually a problem when plants are outside, if undeterred they’ll go through your prized potted gems like Sherman through Atlanta when you bring them in!

— Jim Allen is a member of the Morgan County Master Gardeners Association. Members write columns periodically with gardening tips. morgancountymastergardeners@gmail.com

