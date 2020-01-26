With her finger, Mary Harris traced the stitches that formed the Liberty Bell, an eagle, a flag and the words “respect,” “honor” and “country” on the patriotic fabric. Her thoughts turned to the men and women currently serving in the military and the veterans of World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.
“Working on these quilts is very healing and humbling because you know it’s going to someone who offered to give their life for your freedom. It is an honor to make these quilts,” the Decatur woman said.
As the north Alabama coordinator for the Quilts of Valor Foundation, a nonprofit, volunteer-led organization, Harris oversees the creation and distribution of quilts to area veterans.
Deemed awards by the Department of Defense, the locally made quilts have been wrapped around soldiers, Marines and sailors, who fought on D-Day, in the jungles of Vietnam and the deserts of the Middle East. They are recipients of Purple Hearts, Bronze Stars and service medals.
“Quilts are healing. They offer comfort and warmth,” Harris said. “Each quilt is different. Each one speaks to you in a different way. Each one is filled with respect, love and gratitude for these veterans.”
Since the Iowa-based organization’s creation in 2003, the foundation has awarded over 240,000 quilts. Currently, the north Alabama chapter’s list of requests numbers 79. Anyone can request a Quilt of Valor for a veteran or an active service member.
To help fill the requests, Quilts of Valor scheduled a National Sew Day for Saturday. In Decatur, quilters and sewers will meet at the Aquadome Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to make blocks, which will be included in the quilts. Harris, who is making 150 pre-cut block kits, encouraged participants to bring their own sewing machines.
“We need everyone who can come to help out. Even people who can’t sew can still help out. They can iron, lay out completed blocks in a pleasing pattern or simply get lunch ready. Everything helps,” Harris said.
The quilters are working against time.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 389,292 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II were alive as of September 2019.
“A lot of our focus right now is making quilts for our World War II veterans because they are leaving us. We need to honor them and show our thanks while we can,” Harris said.
Chris Batte, co-founder of Honored Legacies for Veterans, a Huntsville-based organization that honors senior veterans, has witnessed the impact of the quilts firsthand.
“The veterans get very emotional and feel very honored,” Batte said. “Along with honoring the veteran, it honors their spouse too. It gives us an opportunity to say to their spouses, ‘Wrap up in this quilt with them because you deserve this too.’ ”
At a recent meeting of Honored Legacies for Veterans, Decatur’s George Mills, a World War II veteran, prisoner of war and Purple Heart recipient, appealed for donations to Quilts of Valor.
“We went out in battle. We were cold and not comforted. When we came home, there were a lot of people who tried to make us feel better. But this organization and what Mary does, it wraps us up in their arms,” Mills told his fellow veterans.
Every quilt presentation includes a history of the veteran’s service and an explanation of Quilts of Valor, which Catherine Roberts founded in 2003 while her son served in Iraq.
After learning about the foundation in 2006, Harris began making quilts for the organization in 2007. Her first quilts went to hospitals in Germany where soldiers who fought in Afghanistan and Iraq recovered from injuries. Since becoming the north Alabama coordinator, Harris started Quilts of Valor sewing groups in Decatur, Athens, Muscle Shoals and Guntersville.
“The older I get, the more respect I have for the servicemen and women and what they do and have done for us,” Harris said. “This project, making these quilts, is my passion.”
In the past month, the north Alabama group awarded 10 quilts in Florence and eight in Athens. Next month, the quilters will hold a presentation ceremony for 12 men — a group of five brothers, a group of four brothers and a group of three brothers — who all served in Vietnam.
The reactions range from tears to joy to disbelief.
“Some say, ‘No one has ever thanked me before.’ I’ve had several tell me they didn’t see combat so they don’t deserve it,” Harris said. “I tell them that if we didn’t have the support people, the soldiers wouldn’t be as prepared. The cook in the mess hall, he may not be out there fighting, but he is helping to nourish the men and women in the field. Everyone plays their role and every role is important.”
Recently, Harris received a call from the sister of a man who was battling bladder cancer and whose heart functioned at 20%. During a ceremony at his home, Harris presented him with a quilt.
“He was blown away. He kept saying that he didn’t deserve it. But when he got wrapped in that quilt and he heard why he deserved it, it was very emotional. To play just a small role in that is an honor. It’s beyond words,” Harris said.
