Three United Methodist congregations in Morgan County will welcome new pastors this summer, Bishop Debra Wallace-Padgett and the North Alabama Conference announced.
Appointments include Miriam Smith at Central United Methodist in Decatur, Megan Barber as associate pastor at The Church at Stone River in Decatur and Dale Capron at Lacey's Spring United Methodist.
Smith will replace the Revs. Fred and Dorothy Ann Webster, who are retiring.
The appointments will go into effect July 1. The date may change depending on the coronavirus.
For a full list of appointments, go to umcna.org.
