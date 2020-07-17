Toting power washers, cans of paint, trimmers and bags of mulch, hundreds of volunteers gathered in north Alabama communities and touched the lives of thousands during Serve Day on Saturday.
“I pray that America will take notice of what’s happening today,” Jimmy Watson of Hartselle First Assembly of God said on Saturday. “I believe today that we can be an example of what it means to do good.”
This year’s Serve Day, an annual international outreach movement, included hundreds of churches and thousands of volunteers across six continents.
“We all come together and we share the love of Christ to a community, letting them know that they are loved by God and they are cared for by God’s people,” said Dino Rizzo, co-founder of the Association of Related Churches and leader of the National Serve Day Initiative.
In Morgan and Lawrence counties, that love and care took the form of painting schools, sorting clothes closets, installing bird feeders at long-term care facilities, providing free haircuts, mowing yards, pressure washing sidewalks and more.
“This is a way for us to get out in the community and show and share the love of Jesus,” said Susan Sherrill.
As mission leader for Cornerstone Church’s Serve Day, Sherrill oversaw 100 to 125 volunteers on projects that reached from Moulton to Town Creek to Mount Hope to Decatur.
Volunteers painted “Kindness Matters” murals in downtown Moulton, removed carpet from and pressure washed the historic Jackson House, led praise and worship for women at Lawrence County Jail, delivered toys, flip-flops and coloring books to Decatur General West, built a porch at a recovery center in Town Creek, sorted clothes at the Caring Place in Mount Hope and painted images and sayings on the windows at NHC Healthcare in Moulton.
“All of the residents were looking out their windows and clapping as the volunteers painted,” Sherrill said. “One woman, who lives there and keeps up with the flower bed, started digging up her flowers and giving them to the volunteers to take home and plant. That was an opportunity for her to give back. That’s what Serve Day is about.”
In selecting projects, Sherrill reaches out to groups already impacting the community, such as the Lion’s Club, Caring Place and Serenity House, and takes suggestions from church members.
“Why reinvent the wheel when we can come beside someone already making a difference,” Sherrill said. “And by taking suggestions from our church members, we learn about needs we didn’t know existed, like Decatur General West. Two of our members work there. They told us how the kids come in with only the clothes they are wearing and how, many times, their shoes are taken away because they have laces.”
Hartselle’s Serve Day, coordinated by the Hartselle Chamber of Commerce’s nonprofit cohort, brought together 500 volunteers from more than 20 groups, include Life Church, Hartselle First Assembly of God, Forrest Chapel United Methodist Church, Daystar Church and Fairview the Grace Place in Falkville.
Projects included landscaping the Hartselle Police Department, cleaning, painting and landscaping at Hartselle City Schools, mulching the Burleson Center, pressure washing the sidewalks in downtown and working at the Morgan Baptist Association.
“This day is all about community, love and working together as a team. It is a time for us to serve people and be a light in our community,” Sherrill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.