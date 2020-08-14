Like many in her neighborhood, Jan Matthews planned on working at the local poultry plant after graduating from high school. Early on, the East Limestone High School graduate had dismissed the idea of college.
“My parents were the most loving people, but their education level was third and seventh grade. I didn’t even think of college. The chicken plant was what we knew. I had made up my mind that I was going to be the best de-boner. That was my goal because they made a dollar more than everybody else. That’s what I set out to do,” the now 54-year-old NASA contract specialist said.
Matthews’ plan changed after two encounters — encounters that have impacted hundreds of lives.
“If nobody drops a seed of wanting more in your spirit, you will stay where you are. You are a product of your environment. If nobody comes into your environment and shows you something different, that is where you’ll be,” Matthews said. “That’s why MTM exists, to show young people something more.”
On Monday, the MTM Corporation, founded by husband and wife team Gary and Jan Matthews, held the 16th annual Unsung Heroes Scholarship ceremony. The virtual event spotlighted the 15 students from Athens High, Ardmore High and East Limestone High, who received a combined $8,000 in scholarships.
Jan Matthews traced the formation of MTM back to her youth and her encounters with the late David Clemons and Rosemary Bradley Robinson.
“David Clemons was the person who said I could do something more than work at the chicken plant. He insisted that his daughter would pick me up and take me to Calhoun Community College with her,” Matthews said. “My daddy gave me $5 that first morning and said, ‘Maybe it will buy you something to eat while you figure out how you are going to go to school.’”
After being turned away from the admissions office, Matthews heard Robinson, who attended East Limestone High, call her name. Robinson talked with Deborah Byrd, the then-director of student financial services, and secured an endowment for Matthews.
“If not for David and Rosemary I know exactly where I’d be. I’d be the best de-boner at the poultry plant,” Matthews said. “Isn’t it amazing how God works. God blessed me and we are able to bless others. MTM was created by God for his people. Gary and I are simply the vessels God is using to be the face of it for the Earth. That’s all we are.”
Gary and Jan Matthews founded MTM and began distributing scholarships 16 years ago. The first year, using money they saved for vacation, the Matthews gifted three $500 scholarships to high school seniors.
“As children we heard of families that went on vacations during the summer. We never went on vacation,” Jan Matthews said. “We saved up $1,500 to go on vacation when the Lord set on my heart to start the scholarship.”
After 15 years of providing area youth with scholarships, the tradition was threatened this year due to the coronavirus. Matthews credited counselors Autumn Rowe of Ardmore, Laura Lou Smith of Athens and Tracie Sutton from East Limestone for this year’s event.
“I thought we wouldn’t be able to do it. We had just got the applications out when everything hit. These three amazing counselors pushed me. They said they had some amazing students that needed the services that we provide. They were absolutely right. These kids have truly amazed me,” Matthews said.
Recipients of the scholarships are Cesar Ruiz-Sanchez, Dezirae Johnson, Faith Elliott, Julius Mayberry, Tenelya McDonald and Amauree Cain of Athens High; Jonah Adams, Skyler McLeod and Grant Willis of Ardmore High; and Jeremiah Chitty, Benjamin Luke Martin, Joel Russ, Xavier Griffith, Zoe Lockett and Darrick Davis of East Limestone High.
During the virtual Unsung Heroes event, Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks and inspirational speakers Kenny Anderson and William Hollis spoke to the students.
“You may not have a father, you may not have the best living situation, you may not have all the money, but I want to tell you something, you were born rich — rich of opportunity, rich of hope, rich of faith,” Hollis said.
To provide the scholarships, MTM received financial support from Pleasant Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Oak Grove United Methodist Church, Trinity Congregational Church and Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church.
“My prayer for these young men and women is for them to complete their educational goals, be it trade school or university,” Matthews said. “We don’t just give them scholarships and walk away. We give scholarships and stay involved. We take over where the school system drops off. We encourage them to go and fulfill their dreams and then to come back and help take care of their community.”
