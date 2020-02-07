The moment happens every time. Silence will blanket the dirt-covered ring as the girls share a quiet moment with the horses.
“These moments, when the girls are one-on-one with the horses, these are the magic moments. You can see and feel the presence of God,” said Sherry England, visionary of In His Hands Horse Ministry.
Founded three years ago, the ministry uses horses as a way to help teenage girls, many who suffered emotional, mental or physical trauma, learn to trust and love again.
“These girls develop relationships with these horses. Things they may have never talked about before, they will tell the horse. That’s the beginning of getting it out so they can be healed,” England said. “Some of the girls will come in with such a hardness. They look so mad. The horses are able to break down those walls.”
Lorie Crawley, whose 17-year-old daughter Alissa Crawley started attending In His Hands in 2017, witnessed the impact of the horse ministry firsthand.
“It’s been incredible. She has gained so much confidence in herself,” said Lorie Crawley, of Decatur. “The volunteers pour their hearts and souls into these girls. They pray over them and pray for them. It’s just incredible. They are such a huge part of, not only, her life, but my life, too. I feel so very grateful. I’m so thankful for what they do and the impact that they’ve had on my girl.”
All credit for the ministry, England said, goes to God.
“I’m a bit like Peter. I’ll step out on faith and then go, ‘Whoa, God, I’m not qualified,’ ” England said. “I felt so unqualified, like I would be the last person you would think could do this, but God kept gently pushing me. All of this happened because of God.”
With help from her pastor, Josh Sparkman, who offered to host the ministry at his No Fences Cowboy Church in Falkville, and members from the horse community, who volunteered their time, talents and horses, In His Hands was born.
Staffed entirely by volunteers, the ministry holds monthly four-hour long sessions where about 10 girls, who come from Morgan, Cullman and St. Clair counties, learn about riding, lead the horses through obstacles and hear about God’s love.
For many of the girls, this marks their first experience with a horse.
“Some of them are scared. They don’t even want to get on the horse. But when they work with a horse and lead the horse through an obstacle, the girls feel so accomplished. It builds their confidence. They walk away feeling like they can do anything,” England said.
Not only do the girls develop connections with the horses, they develop relationships with the volunteers.
“One of our girls told us that her horse taught her to trust again and her volunteer taught her that she could trust people again,” England said.
Through the ministry, Sarah Drake, a participant of In His Hands for three years, learned about respect and appreciation.
“In His Hands has had a big impact on me and I had a good childhood and came from a supportive family. It has taught me a lot of respect, not only for the women who run it, but for the other girls too,” the 18-year-old Moody resident said. “These women take so much time to teach us things and show us God’s love. They are such an encouragement. They really do care and love us.”
For England, who will turn 55 on Sunday, the roots of the ministry date back to her childhood.
“I had some hardships and some pain in my childhood. My horses were my safe place. I cried on their shoulders and found confidence working with them. Horses were therapy to me as a child. I thought if horses could do that for me, they could do it for someone else. Isn’t it amazing how God takes your pain and turns it to triumph for his glory? It’s been an amazing ride,” England said.
In His Hands will hold volunteer orientations on Feb. 22 and March 7. For more information, email cwgrlfoureal4@icloud.com. Volunteers must undergo a background check and be 21 or older.
“We really want them to have a calling for this. It’s a special calling for the volunteers. They need to love the girls even when they put up a hard front and not take offense. Many of these girls have been let down a lot in their lives. We want someone who is reliable, someone they can depend on,” England said.
Along with horse owners, the ministry needs greeters to welcome the girls and a photographer. Through the ministry, England hopes the girls will experience the love of God.
“My prayer for the ministry is that the girls know how Christ sees them. I want them to know that they are beautiful and they are unique and their past doesn’t predict the future. I want them to know each of them is uniquely and wonderfully made,” England said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.