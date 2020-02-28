As a light drizzle fell, Tripp Brogdon, with a purple stole — a color symbolizing anticipation, the heartbeat of Lent — draped around his neck and a cup of ashes, waited.
At 7:01 a.m., a minute after the drive-thru Ash Wednesday service started, the first car pulled into Decatur’s St. Andrew Presbyterian Church.
“The way I looked at the drive-thru Ash Wednesday service is if one person comes to church that wouldn’t have otherwise come, then it is a success. So at 7:01, I considered this a success,” said Brogdon, pastor of St. Andrew Presbyterian.
How to reach more people unconnected with local congregations is a question churches across the country face and one that spurred religious leaders to create opportunities beyond traditional services.
For Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of the 40-day period of Lent, a time of preparation, penance and prayer that culminates with Easter, that means administering ashes on street corners, coffee shops, trains, college campuses, homeless shelters, beaches and ski slopes.
Brogdon, who started at St. Andrew in January, brought the drive-thru idea to Decatur from his home church in South Carolina.
“What is important about the drive-thru idea is we are outside the walls of the sanctuary, which matters to some people. For people that may not be comfortable stepping inside a church for whatever reason or people that don’t have time to come to a service and just have a few moments, they can come here,” Brogdon said.
The church adopted the unconventional outreach ministry with excitement.
“We are open to any ideas and were really eager to try something new," said church member Barbara Allen. "You never know what the response will be, but this is a start. We plan to build on this in years to come."
While a twist on the traditional Ash Wednesday worship service, the drive-thru option carries on the centuries-old practice of the imposition of ashes, which began in the 11th century.
For many Christians, the ashes, administered in the shape of a cross, symbolize mortality, repentance and eternal salvation.
“The phrase I say with the imposition of the ashes is ‘Dust you are and to dust you shall return,' ” said the Rev. Aaron Kretzschmar of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Decatur. “Ash Wednesday is a time we remember that we all will die, but yet, with Christ, our savior, we will have life everlasting.”
St. Paul’s was one of dozens of local Lutheran, Presbyterian, Catholic, Episcopal and Methodist churches that held Ash Wednesday services this week.
Like St. Andrew’s, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church offered a unique Ash Wednesday experience by pairing the imposition of ashes with a Taizé worship service. The service, which originated in the small French village of Taizé, where a Protestant pastor founded a ministry to care for children after World War II, includes sung and chanted prayers and meditation.
“Any Lenten service draws us into the Lenten season to remember our called response to God,” said Joanne Griffith, Wesley’s director of adult ministries. “People often ask why we give up something. It is not a requirement. For me, it comes from Matthew 19:21 when Jesus tells us to give everything we have away and follow him.”
Wesley’s worship service featured the songs “Abba” and “Lord’s Prayer” led by cantor Emily Bounds and accompanied by violist Brandon Bonds, organist Alina Bennett and flutist Nicole Kimoch.
Special services will continue through the Lenten season, which will culminate with Easter on April 12. At St. Paul’s, weekly Lenten services will take place every Wednesday at noon and 7 p.m. through April 1. St. John’s Episcopal in Decatur will hold a Lenten series dinner and program Wednesday nights at 5:30 p.m. Every Friday, Stations of the Cross will take place at Annunciation of the Lord at 6 p.m. and Resurrection Catholic Chapel at 6:30 p.m.
