Tony Edwards glanced around the fellowship hall, at the tables covered with stacks of neatly folded clothes and the ladders, from which button-up and collared shirts hung.
“This is just the stuff we have gone through. We have more clothes we still need to sort,” Edwards, evangelist and minister of local missions at Decatur Church of Christ, said with a smile. “This is the whole purpose of the church. When Jesus washed his disciples’ feet, he told them to help everyone that they came into contact with. That’s why the church is here, to serve and help everybody we can.”
For Decatur Church of Christ, fulfilling the church’s purpose will take the form of a clothing giveaway on Saturday.
Organized by member Donna Lamp, the back-to-school outreach event will provide free clothes to anyone in need. Last year’s event attracted 250 people. The church expects to expand that number this year.
“We’ve got more notoriety this year because we are reaching two congregations that just joined as one. More people are following us on Facebook and spreading the word about our events,” Edwards said. “I’m hoping and praying for a lot more people than last year. Whoever we get, we will be ready for them.”
Consisting of Austinville Church of Christ and Grant Street Church of Christ, the newly formed Decatur Church of Christ celebrated its first official joint service Sunday with more than 350 worshippers.
The clothing giveaway will mark the first outreach event for the combined church.
“We are just trying in every way we can to help our community as much as possible,” said Edwards, who hears of the struggles facing children and their families from his wife, Jennifer Edwards, principal of West Decatur Elementary School. “If we can do one thing to help them or ease their worries, that’s what we need to do.”
The event at Decatur Church of Christ, 2833 Danville Road S.W., will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. Along with clothes, the church will provide free Bibles and refreshments, including coffee, doughnuts, chips and hot dogs. Anyone in need is welcome to attend, whether they attend school in Decatur or not.
“We are really stressing the ‘in need’ part. We don’t want people who just want to see if they can get extra clothes without paying for them to take advantage of this event. When you do that, you are taking away from the people who are truly in need,” Edwards said.
The clothes will be sorted by gender, size and age range with shoes, purses and other items also available. Church members donated the majority of the items, which volunteers sifted through to ensure the clothes’ cleanliness and presentability.
The back-to-school outreach effort at Decatur Church of Christ reflects programs conducted by churches and organizations across north Alabama. Throughout Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties this summer, groups held “Stuff the Bus” events, collected nonperishable food items for Backpacks of Hope, which sends food home with children on the weekends, and donated clothing to Clothe Our Kids of North Alabama, which anonymously provides clothing to children in need.
Decatur Church of Christ’s school-centered ministry will continue through the year with a new program, Samaritan’s Backpack.
“Kids in need at the start of the school year, most likely, will be in need throughout the school year. We want to find the kids who don’t have school supplies and be able to fill a backpack up with the items they need and deliver it to the family,” Edwards said.
Anyone interested in volunteering on Saturday can contact Edwards at 205-352-8773.
