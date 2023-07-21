Across Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties, backpacks, notebooks, crayons, pencils, packs of paper, pens and binders are beginning to fill rooms in churches, nonprofit organizations and businesses — signs of the annual school supply giveaway season.
“We believe that something small, like the gift of a backpack and a few school supplies could be the start of someone being reached with the hope of Jesus Christ,” the Rev. Michael Jefferson, of Decatur’s Open Door Church, said.
The back-to-school outreach programs, which, along with free supplies often include free haircuts, clothes, food and games, will begin Saturday at Open Door Church’s second annual Believe and Achieve event.
“We are very passionate about kids and youth and we are always looking for ways to connect with our community and show them that we care,” Jefferson said. “We want our community to know that we are here for them and we want to do what we can to help. We also want to provide some fun, encouragement and prayers for the students before they head back to school.
The event, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Decatur Dream Center, 312 Eighth St. S.W., will include free backpacks, school supplies, food, inflatables and more. Everyone is invited to attend.
On Aug. 1, Limestone County Churches Involved will hold the annual Daisy and John McCormack School Supply Day for children in Limestone County. The event will take place at the Methodist Youth Center on Jefferson Street in downtown Athens from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guardians must bring a license, ID or utility bill as proof they are living in Limestone County.
Last year, the LCCI distributed items to more than 500 families, according to Sarah Chadwell with the nonprofit organization. To fill the growing need, LCCI issued a plea for donations of backpacks, paper, pencils, pencil pouches, large erasers, composition notebooks, washable markers, colored pencils, crayons, glue sticks and highlighters. Drop off donations Monday to Friday, 9-11:30 a.m.
Many churches adopted school supply drives as a special summer offering or as the mission of vacation Bible schools.
Other upcoming school supply giveaway and collection events:
• Saturday-July 28: The United Way of Morgan County’s Stuff the Bus Drive needs safety scissors, No. 2 pencils, ink pens, spiral notebooks, loose-leaf paper, colored pencils, markers, pencil boxes, disinfecting wipes, 24-count crayons, watercolor paint sets, glue sticks, three-ring binders, composition notebooks, folders with pockets, large pink erasers, tissue boxes, paper towels, hand sanitizer, thesauruses, dry erase markers, highlighters, rulers, plain copy paper, binder dividers and pocket dictionaries. Drop off items at Walmart on Spring Avenue on Saturday or at 115 First Ave. N.E., Monday-July 28.
• July 27: Decatur Youth Services’ Back-2-School Jam at Ingalls Harbor, 5 p.m. Free backpacks, school supplies and entertainment.
• July 29: Back-to-School event at God’s Love Covenant Church, 712 Memorial Drive S.W., Decatur, 9 a.m. Limited number of shoes for first-to-ninth graders. Parents must accompany children. Hairstylists will be on site. Free food and fun.
• July 29: Back 2 School Bash at Nation’s Evangelism Centre, 3515 Indian Hills Road, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free school supplies, food, water slides, car show and braiding.
• Aug. 5: Followers Feeding Families’ Back-to-School Bash, 3-5 p.m., True Life Ministries, 2602 Beltline Road. Free school supplies, personal items, food, clothes, shoes and games
• Aug. 6: Believe to Achieve Back-to-School Jam, 4-7 p.m., Jimmy Gill Park, 2341 Hine St. S., Athens. Free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, braiding, food and car show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.