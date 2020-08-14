Cain, a sibling trio with Hartselle roots, is gaining attention in the Christian music world. Consisting of sisters Taylor Cain Matz and Madison Cain Johnson and brother Logan Cain, the band combines rock and Americana sounds to share songs about their faith.
The Nashville-based band released a new EP in March with the songs “Rise Up (Lazarus),” “Over My Head,” “Revival,” “The Commission,” “Yes He Can” and “My Father in Me.” Since “Rise Up (Lazarus)” appeared on YouTube in March, the video has garnered more than 150,000 views.
The trio will perform at the Elevate 2020 Music Festival in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Aug. 29. The festival also features Dove Award winning artists The Afters and Matthew West.
The siblings, who graduated from Hartselle High and Troy University, grew up attending World Harvest Outreach, where their father, Charley Cain, serves as senior pastor and their mother, Shari Cain, is youth pastor. Caintheband.com.
