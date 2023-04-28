Standing at the edge of Danville Road, Suzanne Randolph watched as cars zoomed past the blessing box outside of Neel United Methodist Church.
“As best we can tell, no one has used it yet. We think they may not know about it,” Randolph said. “If we can help just one person, we will have succeeded in our mission.”
Envisioned by the church’s mission team six months ago, after members saw similar structures outside churches and businesses, the blessing box carries nonperishable food items and is available to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Rev. Steven Barber, pastor of Neel, immediately saw the need for a blessing box for the small community of Neel, which sits south of Decatur and west of Hartselle.
“While (the box) may seem like a small act, Neel is essentially a food desert with the only so-called grocery store being the Dollar General,” Barber said. “With that comes food insecurities within our community. One of our goals in being an effective outpost of the kingdom of God is to ease those insecurities and this is our first step of doing just that.”
The box, built by member Jock Barnes and set up by member Ronnie Lewis, opened to the public three weeks ago. Brenda Lewis stocked the box with tuna fish packets, Beanie Weenies, soups, breakfast and fruit bars and more.
“It's not a meal, but it is something to help someone who is hungry get to the next day when they can get to the store," Randolph said. "The box fits in to who we are as a church. We are a mission-minded church. We are called to reach people however we can,” Randolph said.
Individuals wanting to donate to the blessing box can place items in the box or drop them off at the church, 6991 Danville Road.
Along with Neel United Methodist, blessing boxes exist at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1700 Carridale St. S.W., in Decatur, and The Market on Court Street in Moulton. The nonprofit organization Making a Difference: From My Story to Yours runs the box in Moulton.
Seeing an increased need in the community led St. Paul’s to install a blessing box outside the church three years ago, said Pastor Aaron Kretzchmar.
“We saw that people needed assistance and this was a way to help them,” Kretzchmar said. “There are a lot of people that use the blessing box. It steadily is being utilized from people close by. Our prayer is that it is used by those in the community and that they see it as an expression of Jesus’ love and providing for them.”
Other food-centered outreach programs offered by local churches include the distribution of beans and rice by St. John's Episcopal in Decatur the fourth Thursday of every month, community gardens at Decatur Seventh-day Adventist Church and Flint Baptist Church, and JePau Outreach Ministries' supply days held every Saturday.
