The story of the second licensed Black architect in the United States, who designed hundreds of buildings, many of which served as the backdrop of the Civil Rights Movement, will be featured in the documentary “Finding the Cornerstone: The Wallace Rayfield Story” in Decatur on Feb. 24.
The free screening of the documentary will take place at Turner-Surles Community Center on Sycamore Street Northwest following a 5 p.m. tour of First Missionary Baptist Church — one of three churches in Decatur designed by Rayfield.
“It’s impossible to understand the history of African Americans in this country broadly and African Americans in our city without understanding the need for and the place of the Black church," said the Rev. Daylan Woodall, pastor of First Missionary Baptist. "The Black church was a refuge. The Black church was a place where people gained not only salvation, but personhood. Each of the Black churches designed by Rayfield is part of that story.”
Along with First Missionary Baptist Church, Rayfield also designed Decatur’s Wayman Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church and the second King’s Memorial United Methodist Church.
“When you come into our church and see those beautiful stained-glass windows and are bathed in that gorgeous natural light, it grounds you in the significance of the history of all the people who came before you. You are connected with their stories, and, more importantly, to their testimonies as people in the faith, as people who believed they were made in the image of God although society around them didn’t,” Woodall said.
Like many Rayfield-designed churches, First Missionary Baptist on Vine Street Northwest, which was designed by the architect in 1921, served as a haven of safety, a community center, a school and a voting rights outpost during the civil rights movement.
Rayfield’s other two designs in Decatur, Wayman Chapel and King’s Memorial, which is no longer standing, were built in 1907 and 1908, respectively.
According to documentary filmmaker Dwight Cammeron, Rayfield’s designs can be seen in communities around the country.
Cammeron first found out about Rayfield in 2012 after reading about Allen Durough, a Baptist minister who found 411 printing plates engraved with Rayfield’s designs in a barn on his property in McCalla. Over the next seven years, Cammeron worked off and on to tell the story of Durough’s find and Rayfield’s place in history.
“It started as a profile of Durough, but as I talked to more people, it became about history and who owns history,” Cammeron said. “Through this film I hope to make Wallace Rayfield’s legacy and work wider known to the public. He designed many churches that were instrumental to the civil rights movement.”
One of those churches is the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham. In 1963, a bomb exploded beneath the church steps, killing four Black girls.
Along with churches, Rayfield, who was born in 1873 and died destitute in Birmingham in 1941, designed theaters, schools, residences for prominent Black professionals and one of the country’s first Black-owned banks.
“I hope people take away from the film that African Americans contributed a lot to the development of this country from the artistic standpoint and labor standpoint. When you start talking about African American architects at the turn of the 20th century, people have no idea what Booker T. Washington and Wallace Rayfield were doing at Tuskegee. I hope to shed a light on that,” Cammeron said.
Woodall hopes the tour of First Missionary and the documentary connect people with the generations that came before them.
“When churches decided to build sanctuaries, they were deciding to codify and strengthen their place in the community. They had to overcome so many obstacles to do that,” Woodall said.
First Missionary Baptist, Wayman Chapel and King’s Memorial were formed and built by slaves, former slaves and the children of slaves.
“Despite all the obstacles they faced, they served and sacrificed and gave to the effort of building a church so their community could have more, so their grandchildren could have more, so there could be a place that is a fortress and a refuge and a place of cultivating identity,” Woodall said.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.