Before the bell rung Wednesday morning signaling the start of class, thousands of students across north Alabama gathered around flag poles at area schools to pray.
“We are praying for our community, for our schools, for our families and for our churches. I think God’s going to do something amazing in our country and in our lives,” said Priceville High School senior Trent Holmes.
Twenty Priceville High students joined millions of young people around the globe for the 29th annual See You at the Pole event. During the student initiated and led vigil, children and teenagers prayed for the leaders of their schools, cities, states and nations.
Clint Wortham, area director of First Priority of Greater Decatur, said 24 middle and high school clubs in Morgan, Lawrence and Cullman counties participated in the See You at the Pole event.
“This is so much bigger than their local school. While their prayers are so important, they are actually joining up and praying with students from all over their country,” Wortham said. “I can only imagine what it must be like for God to hear so many of his own calling out to him to help, not only the ones who know him, but also, the ones who have yet to find him.”
At Priceville High, teachers arriving for school and parents dropping off their children were greeted by the sight and sound of students uniting their voices in song, testimony and prayer. They talked of being bold in their faith, following God’s plan and sharing their beliefs with their peers.
“Just having the presence of these kids on campus boosts the feeling here," said Ben Estes, Priceville High’s sponsor. "Other students on campus see these kids and they know they have someone to talk with about whatever is going on in their lives. The students listen and care."
For this year’s See You at the Pole, organizers selected 2 Chronicles 7:14 as the guiding verse. “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
“Events like this are what the church should look like, with people of different denominations coming together to pray for others to know the Christ of the Bible. This is one of my favorite moments of every year,” Wortham said.
Along with praying for Priceville’s students, faculty and staff, the teenagers lifted up students at Athens, Falkville, Danville, Brewer and Austin.
“We are all one team. The school is our mission field. Help us to be bold missionaries while we are here,” Bella Thrash prayed.
The students of First Priority of Greater Decatur, which coordinates 55 elementary, middle and high school clubs, reaching 7,800 youth in Morgan, Lawrence and Cullman counties, organized Wednesday’s event.
“A few years ago, we went through a dry spell. There were no student leaders and few people were involved. Back then, it was more of a hassle to go,” said Holmes, who led Wednesday’s service. “Now, we are more of a family, supporting each other and praying for each other. Thousands of hours of prayers have gone into where we are now.”
On average, 50 students attend Priceville High’s weekly First Priority and Fellowship of Christian Athletes meeting.
For more information, visit fpdecatur.org.
