Mwende Muoti shook her head in disbelief.
“I’m so imperfect. I say to the Lord all the time, ‘I don’t know why you chose me to do this, but I’m thankful. I’m so very thankful you did,’ ” Muoti said.
Four years ago, during the beginning days of her breast cancer battle, while hooked to drugs that turned her tongue green, sapped her strength and made her hair fall out, Muoti decided to act.
“When you’re sick and you’re going through chemotherapy, the last thing you need to worry about is how you’re going to pay the bills or get to treatment. Alleviating those worries for the women who came after me became my calling,” said Muoti, who works as a law librarian at the Morgan County Courthouse.
Through song and dance, a free worship celebration featuring local gospel artists will mark the fourth anniversary of Muoti’s founding of Journey of Faith, a nonprofit organization dedicated to meeting the needs of cancer patients. Worship for a Cause will take place on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Gracepoint Church, 1312 Riverview Ave. S.E.
The free event will showcase performances by Grantland Steele and Fresh Oil, Timothy Bumpus and the Decatur City Community Choir, Canaan Community Church’s drama ministry, Progressive Christian Outreach Ministry’s praise team and Madison music group By Faith.
Steele, Muoti’s son, spearheaded the formation of Worship for a Cause as a way to honor his mother and show her love, support and appreciation.
“My prayer is that God is glorified and the devil knows that whatever he throws at God’s children, we are more than conquerors,” Steele said.
While the event is free, Muoti set a goal of raising $1,000 through donations. Every cent will go to helping cover the utility bills, rent, food, transportation and personal care costs of cancer patients.
“From wigs to scarves to gas and food cards to rent, we help with anything that’s going to help make a woman’s journey through cancer a little easier,” Muoti said. “That $1,000 will allow us to help five to 10 women. In the Bible, Solomon said, ‘Money answers all things.’ I don’t know if it answers all things, but it sure helps with this thing.”
Since forming in 2015, the nonprofit organization has provided financial assistance for several hundred people battling breast, ovarian, cervical and uterine cancer.
“Our whole objective is to serve as many women as we can. To do that, we need the continued support of the community. This is not a fly-by-night ministry for me. This is something I will do until the Lord comes back or until he takes me,” Muoti said.
Along with Worship for a Cause, Journey of Faith raises funds through walks, motorcycle poker runs, holiday breakfasts, survivor celebrations and bowling events.
“God is the only reason I am here today. I could not have gotten anywhere without him. Worship for a Cause will be a time to glorify God and continue his work. It’s going to be fun,” Muoti said.
Journey of Faith also holds a Women of Triumph support group for cancer patients and survivors. The group meets every third Monday at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.