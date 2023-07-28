Fifteen years ago, a group of men began gathering every Sunday morning to pray for students in Morgan and Lawrence counties. From those prayer sessions, an outreach ministry that now reaches thousands of youth in more than 60 schools across north Alabama was birthed.
“Prayer changes everything,” Larry Franks, executive director of First Priority of Greater Decatur, said. “Everything we do is a result of answered prayer. When we began meeting Sunday mornings to say, ‘God, give us an opportunity to reach these students with the gospel,’ we didn’t even know First Priority existed. Two years after we started praying, our first clubs began meeting.”
Just as the organization has for the past eight years, First Priority of Greater Decatur, a student-led and student-organized ministry, will kick off the school year with prayer walks at local campuses the first Sunday in August.
In previous years, more than 3,000 parents, students, pastors, teachers and community members have attended the walks at the elementary, middle and high schools.
“All you have to do is show up at any school in Morgan and Lawrence counties. It is not a service, there is no music and no preaching. If the school is open, you are welcome to go inside and pray. If not, you can pray outside. It is truly a time we spend praying over the campuses, administrators, facilities, that God would bless and protect their school year,” Franks said.
Participants will receive a card leading them through suggested prayers for the lost and hurting students, for wisdom and guidance for teachers, and for encouragement for bus drivers, cafeteria workers, nurses, counselors, janitors and administration.
“I wish we did prayer walks every week. That is the need that we have for them this day and age,” Franks said.
The annual prayer walks will take place Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. on every public school campus and central office in the Decatur City, Hartselle City, Morgan County and Lawrence County school systems, and at five sites in Cullman.
First Priority of Greater Decatur recently expanded into the five schools in Cullman with plans of eventually adding the remainder of the campuses in the Cullman City and Cullman County school districts.
“When we started, we asked the Lord to give us Morgan and Lawrence counties. He did that much faster than we anticipated. Then we got into a place of now what. Do we continue to do ministry with excellence or is there somewhere else we need to go? That’s when God opened the door in Cullman. We had people asking what they could do to get it in their schools,” Franks said.
Formed in 2009 with 18 schools, First Priority of Greater Decatur holds group meetings on more than 60 campuses in Morgan, Lawrence and Cullman counties each week, reaching both churched and unchurched students.
“We have a ton of kids that attend our clubs that are not church kids. It’s unreal to me that 60-to-70% of our kids are unchurched kids,” Franks said. “We want to be good stewards and give them the opportunity to hear who Jesus is, what he can do for them and how he can change their lives.”
The clubs are able to exist because of First Priority of Greater Decatur’s hundreds of volunteers that serve as adult sponsors.
“We absolutely could not do what we do without our volunteers. They are our lifeline,” Franks said.
Volunteers are still needed for several elementary schools. Individuals interested in volunteering can attend a training session Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. at Family Baptist on Alabama 24 in Trinity. All volunteers must attend a training and pass a background check.
Clubs will begin meeting the first week of September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.