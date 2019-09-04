Decatur Church of Christ’s disaster response team will deliver supplies to victims of Hurricane Dorian next week. The church is accepting donations of snack foods, cleaning supplies, hygiene supplies and pet supplies through Friday.
Individuals can drop off donations at Decatur Church of Christ, 2833 Danville Road SW, Priceville Church of Christ, 1938 North Bethel Road, and Hartselle Church of Christ, 700 Sparkman St. SW. The hurricane’s impact will determine where the team will go.
The church also will hold a lemonade stand in support of the disaster response ministry. The donation-based lemonade stand will be open Tuesday, 5-7 p.m., at Priceville Church of Christ, and Sept. 11, 4:30-6 p.m., at Decatur Church of Christ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.