Decatur Church of Christ is collecting items for victims of Hurricane Dorian. Shown is Cody Michael during a previous Church of Christ disaster relief effort. [DAN BUSEY/DECATUR DAILY FILE]

 Dan Busey/Decatur Daily

Decatur Church of Christ’s disaster response team will deliver supplies to victims of Hurricane Dorian next week. The church is accepting donations of snack foods, cleaning supplies, hygiene supplies and pet supplies through Friday.

Individuals can drop off donations at Decatur Church of Christ, 2833 Danville Road SW, Priceville Church of Christ, 1938 North Bethel Road, and Hartselle Church of Christ, 700 Sparkman St. SW. The hurricane’s impact will determine where the team will go.

The church also will hold a lemonade stand in support of the disaster response ministry. The donation-based lemonade stand will be open Tuesday, 5-7 p.m., at Priceville Church of Christ, and Sept. 11, 4:30-6 p.m., at Decatur Church of Christ.

