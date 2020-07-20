St. James Church
St. James Cumberland Presbyterian Church to hold a virtual revival this week. [CATHERINE GODBEY/DECATUR DAILY]

 By Catherine Godbey Staff Writer

A five-day revival at Decatur’s St. James Cumberland Presbyterian Church in America will start tonight at 6:30.

The virtual revival will feature guest evangelist Rev. Jermaine Turner, pastor of Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Harvest. To view the revival, visit stjamescpca.org.

cgodbey@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2441.

