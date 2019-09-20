A Decatur church will bring focus on an issue described by one local pastor as “Satan’s number one tool to steal the innocence of our children.”
“Pornography is a delicate issue and an awkward conversation. For so long, the church has stuck its head in the sand and said, ‘We’re not going to touch it because it is too difficult.’ We cannot do that anymore. Children are being exposed to this younger and younger. It's impacting relationships and devaluing people,” said Blake Kersey, pastor of First Baptist in Decatur.
To address the issue of youths' growing access to online pornography, First Baptist will host “My Secure Family” on Sept. 29, noon to 3 p.m. The workshop is free and open to the public.
During the three-hour workshop, Tray and Melody Lovvorn, founders of the Birmingham-based ministry Undone Redone, will discuss the latest apps, social media sites and video games available online, tips on how to create a safe technological environment for children and how to talk to children about pornography and sex.
“My hope for this workshop is to begin the conversation, to put tools in the hands of parents and grandparents so they can begin prevention and to discuss what you do after this strikes because, chances are, you’re going to have to deal with this,” Kersey said.
Kersey pointed to statistics that showed eight out of 10 children are first exposed to sexually explicit images at home, seven out of 10 youth accidentally come across pornography, the average age children first see pornography is 11, and pornography sites attract more traffic than Netflix, Amazon and Twitter combined.
“The younger children are exposed to it, the more it will affect their relationships and how they view their friends. Young boys, especially, will start seeing girls as objects. You can’t assume that just because your kids are in church that they aren’t going to struggle with this or drugs or alcohol. It’s an epidemic,” Kersey said.
To register for the workshop, visit fbcdecatur.org/mysecurefamily. While attending the workshop is free, the church will offer a hamburger lunch for $5. The church also will offer free child care for fifth grade and younger.
