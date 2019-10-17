In his opening prayer at the U.S. House of Representatives today, Decatur evangelist Phil Waldrep addressed the responsibilities and actions of the congressmen and congresswomen.
“Today we pause to thank you for your blessings and to ask that you remind us that with these blessings come responsibilities,” Waldrep said. “Help us find time to be your hands and your feet in a world that desperately needs love.”
U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Huntsville, nominated Waldrep to lead the prayer. Each term, members of the Congress can nominate one person to say the opening prayer.
In his prayer, Waldrep encouraged members to “find time to listen to the dreams of a child or the memories of an older adult ... to thank a teacher, or a veteran, or someone who puts their life at risk every day that we might be free ... to see the needs and the gifts and the worth of others.”
A native of Morgan County, Waldrep formed Phil Waldrep Evangelistic Association in 1980 and, four years later, hosted his first conference. In the past 35 years, more than a million people have attended one of the association’s conferences.
