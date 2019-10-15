Decatur evangelist Phil Waldrep will deliver the opening prayer at the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday.
C-Span will stream the prayer live at noon. U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Huntsville, nominated Waldrep to lead the prayer.
A native of Morgan County, Waldrep formed Phil Waldrep Evangelistic Association in 1980 and, four years later, hosted his first conference. In the past 35 years, more than a million people have attended one of the association’s conferences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.