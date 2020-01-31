After the death of his half-sister in a car accident, the then 12-year-old Mike Taylor began questioning his faith. Five years later, when a friend died from a drug overdose, his questions in God’s existence turned to outright doubt.
“Growing up, I heard all these Bible stories that had happy endings and something really nice to say about God. When my sister died and my friend died, I thought, if God is real, he wouldn’t allow this to happen. This is not how I pictured the God of the Bible. I basically wrote off God,” Taylor said.
Not until eight years later, with Taylor and his wife expecting their first child, did the Decatur man take a deep look at his faith. He knew one day his son would ask, “What do we believe,” and he needed to be prepared to answer.
Answering that question would take Taylor three years.
“Those years were agonizing. For a long time I didn’t know what I believed. I just avoided the issue altogether, and I was comfortable with that. But actually coming face to face with making a decision was agonizing. I knew I couldn’t go through my whole life just going through the motions,” Taylor said.
Analytical by nature, Taylor searched for proof of God’s existence. His faith needed to be rooted in facts. After spending hundreds of hours reading books, such as “The Case for Christ” and “Cold-Case Christianity,” and listening to lectures by university professors, Taylor ended this stage of his theological journey by penning “Grounded Faith for Practical People.”
Using references to geology, biology, astronomy, meteorology and cosmology, the book addresses common questions from “Does any god exist” and “If a god does exist, is it the God of the Bible” to “How can we trust the Bible” and “How can we be confident Jesus lived, died and rose from the dead.”
“I came to the conclusion that yes, the God of the Bible exists, yes the Bible can be trusted and yes Jesus was real. The Jesus one was huge for me. Before all this, I was sure Jesus was a myth. I thought, if he was who he said he was, other people would’ve written about him, that he would be mentioned in other documents outside of the Bible. And he is. Jesus was extremely famous in his time,” Taylor said.
For Taylor, the project that began as a way to address his son’s future questions about God ended up transforming his views about God, Jesus and the Bible.
At 28, Taylor rededicated his life to Christ.
“I played religion for a long time. I was saved when I was a kid, but I don’t think I really understood what that meant at the time. All I knew then was I didn’t want to go to hell. I would’ve signed up for anything that got me away from that,” Taylor said. “But fear doesn’t change your life. Actually believing and knowing God exists, that is what changes your life.”
Transferring his notes, which took up hundreds of typed pages, into a book stemmed from Taylor’s desire to share his years of research with others and create a resource for when he faced difficult times. Last November, Taylor, who works as the Cook Museum of Natural Science marketing manager, released “Grounded Faith for Practical People.”
“I believe people need to know why they believe what they believe. As Christians, we believe in some pretty outlandish things and could get in places where we are vulnerable if we do not have the facts. To better be able to defend your faith and just to have good information if someone is curious, you need to know the why,” Taylor said.
While people can buy the book, Taylor posted the book’s three main sections at groundedfaith.org. There, people can access it for free.
“I’m not in this to make money. I’m in this to share what I learned,” Taylor said. “My hope is that the book gives people an answer to some of those difficult questions Christians face.”
One-on-One with Mike Taylor
What inspired the cover, which features a tree and its root system? I had the idea of a tree and I knew I wanted it be plain and simple. The idea for the tree is that, for me, true faith is rooted in fact and once you have those roots, you can grow.
What did your relationship with God look like in college and your early 20s? When I went to college, I didn’t go back to church. It was easy to ignore God in college because there was so much going on. I wasn’t verbally angry at God, but I didn’t trust him. If you had asked me if I believed in God, I would’ve said, ‘Yes,’ because I was afraid of the alternative. I was Christian by name, not by action or what I believed.
How did learning of your wife's pregnancy impact you? It really kind of shook me. When I really started thinking about it, I realized what a miracle life is. This is something we have no control in, or very little control. It is truly amazing.
You started this project for you and your family, what were you feeling when the time came to share it with the public? It took a lot for me to put this out. I definitely felt fear. I mean, I’m not a pastor. I’m not a Rick Warren or a Lee Stroebel. Who am I to put this out? I did have a little bit of hesitation, but I knew the research was sound. I did my own graphics and edited the book myself. That’s not to toot my own horn, I was just afraid of what people would think.
