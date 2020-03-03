Outreach ministers with Decatur Church of Christ are on the road to Nashville to assist in the aftermath of the deadly tornado that touched down in Tennessee early Tuesday morning.
The ministers, Robert Guinn and Cody Michael, expect to make a second trip to Tennessee later this week. They requested that individuals start collecting tarps and roofing nails to assist in the relief effort. Joining Guinn and Michael is Erick Chaney, minister of Priceville Church of Christ.
