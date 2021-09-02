A team with Project Unify, a Morgan County-based multi-church outreach ministry, plans on returning to Louisiana to assist with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
Decatur ministry collecting items to assist with Hurricane Ida
- By Catherine Godbey Staff Writer
