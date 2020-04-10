Songs of worship, jubilation and praise will emit from car radios and computer speakers as Christians gather on Sunday for drive-in and online Easter services.
While the means of worship changed, due to the coronavirus, the staple Easter hymns — "Because He Lives," "He Arose" and "Christ the Lord is Risen Today" — remain the same. In this time of uncertainty, those traditional hymns, passed down through generations, provide Christians with a sense of peace.
"The celebration of the Easter moment, the discovery that God will go to any extent to show us we are divinely loved, is larger than words. So large, it can only be meaningfully expressed in the glorious expression of music," said the Rev. Bude Van Dyke of Church of the Good Shepherd.
Century after century, songwriters tried to capture the emotion of Holy Week, from the grief of Good Friday to the joy of Easter. In 1707, Isaac Watts wrote “Alas and Did My Savior Bleed.” In the late 1800s, Fanny Crosby, responsible for more than 8,000 hymns, penned the lines, “Draw me nearer, nearer blessed Lord, to the cross where thou hast died. Draw me nearer, nearer, nearer blessed Lord, to thy precious bleeding side.” In 1968, the Edwin Hawkin Singers lent their soulful voices to "Oh Happy Day."
"The music is so large, so visceral, that I find myself unable to hold back the tears. The music says, in levels deeper than words, that God’s love is much larger than my actions, my thoughts, my mistakes, my character defects, and my never-enough ability to get it right," Van Dyke said.
For the Rev. Daylan Woodall of First Missionary Baptist, the hymns allow for a deeper relationship with God.
"The lyrics in our hymns, particularly our Easter hymns, reinforce how human sin estranged us from God, and how God's love for us was so great that Christ, God's only begotten son, was sent to humanity to die in our place so that the debt our sin incurred might be fully paid," Woodall said. "These hymns reinforce the language that makes up the vocabulary of our faith."
Throughout Holy Week, the hymns illustrate the entire Easter story from the betrayal of Jesus to the walk to the cross to the crucifixion to the resurrection. During past Good Friday services, the choir at Central United Methodist in Decatur performed the anthem "Hear the Nails" a cappella, accompanied only by a percussionist hitting a steel drum.
"It creates a soundtrack for our congregation to meditate on the depth of pain and anguish Jesus must have felt," said music minister Susan Thompson. "But then, on the flip side, you have glorious Easter Sunday. It's a total celebration of life and that is reflected in our music. It's the light after the dark, the meal after the fast, the social gatherings after the pandemic."
In recognition of Holy Week, which culminates Sunday with Easter, local church leaders shared their favorite Easter hymns.
Bude Van Dyke
"Lift High the Cross"
"'Lift High the Cross' is the hymn that tells me what I most need to hear. 'Lift High the Cross, the love of Christ proclaim.' The Incarnation of God as Christ is God saying 'I will go to the ends of the earth, even live as a human, to let you know you are loved.' That is beyond my ability to cognitively take in, so music helps it marinate into every breath I breathe."
Daylan Woodall
"Jesus Paid it All"
"This hymn is so honest about the human condition. 'Our strength indeed is small,' and it reemphasizes the totality of what Jesus did for us. As C.S Lewis said, 'Christ did not come to make bad people good, he came to make dead people alive again.' "
Susan Thompson
"Christ the Lord is Risen Today"
" 'Christ the Lord is Risen Today' has been sung every Easter Sunday that I can remember as the first song of the service. It is a glorious declaration of the resurrection of Jesus and our salvation in return. Growing up, I remember watching my father direct our congregation in singing this hymn. The joy on his face, the undeniable belief he had in every word he was singing, it just made a huge impact on me."
