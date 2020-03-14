The Episcopal Bishop of Alabama directed each of the parishes in the state to suspend face-to-face services in confined spaces.
Bishop Kee Sloan advised the cancellation of services for Sunday, March 22 and 29, all midweek services and group meetings. Sloan also advised clergy to postpone funerals during those three weeks, if possible.
“I am encouraging the clergy of the diocese to create ways for the people of God to continue to gather in worship, making use of technologies available, or inviting the congregation to come together outside our buildings for morning or evening prayer,” Sloan said.
