Songs passed down through generations, the ones sung by former slaves and civil rights activists, served as the soundtrack to the tour of historic black churches. In these houses of worship, some which date back to the Civil War, stories of struggle and salvation filled the Decatur sanctuaries.
“As we stand on the precipice of another decade, we look back on all our history, on all God has done and all he brought us through,” said Daylan Woodall, pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church. “We are here, not only to lift up the lives of those who came before us, but to reflect on the goodness of the God.”
Held on the last day of February as part of Black History Month, the third annual tour examined the religious, social and cultural roles black churches played in the community.
The tour included stops at King’s Memorial, which housed Decatur’s first permanent public school for black children in 1867; Shiloh Baptist, the starting point of an Emancipation Day celebration march; and First Missionary Baptist, a church founded by 22 former slaves in the aftermath of the Civil War.
“Out of the dark chaos of the post slavery moment, a church was birthed that shined its light on the seven following generations,” Woodall said, retelling the church’s history.
Other stops included Macedonia Christian Methodist Episcopal, Garner Memorial Christian Methodist Episcopal and Wayman Chapel, which is part of the African Methodist Episcopal church, the oldest black denomination in the country.
“The A.M.E. church was founded on the basis of discrimination, because our black ancestors were not allowed to pray at the altar along with the whites,” said James Montgomery, steward of Wayman Chapel.
As church leaders talked of members holding voting drives, teaching children, marching with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and fighting for equality in the midst of an era of racial injustice, the tour attendees united their voices, singing “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around,” “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot,” “Precious Lord,” “Hold on Just a Little While Longer” and “Down through the Years.”
Names of members crucial to the churches’ roots and growth echo the names central to Decatur’s history. There is 102-year-old Etta Freeman, a lifelong educator, community activist and member of First Missionary Baptist. There is the former Athelyne Banks, a King’s Memorial member, who spent 42 years in education and was the first black woman appointed principal of a Decatur school in the 20th century. Her name appears at Decatur’s Banks-Caddell Elementary School and A.C. Banks Park.
“Ms. Banks set the foundation for this church to have a heart for education. It was because of Ms. Banks that we started a pre-Kindergarten program for the children of our community,” said Rev. Rod Stallworth, pastor of King’s Memorial.
The influence of black churches extended from the development of pre-K programs to the founding of colleges.
“So many of our black colleges have their roots in the basements of churches,” Woodall said. “It is a multi-faceted approach to injustice. The churches were not only addressing politics, they were offering an education lacking in public schools.”
Along with education and civil rights, the tour presenters highlighted the connection between three of the churches and Wallace A. Rayfield. Best known for designing the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, the site of a bombing in 1963 that killed four black girls, Rayfield, the second licensed black architect in the country, envisioned First Missionary Baptist Church, Wayman Chapel and the former worship center at King’s Memorial.
Through the tour, the religious leaders hope to teach younger generations about the church’s role in the fight for equality — of the connection between Decatur churches and the Scottsboro Trial and of how members marched against the Ku Klux Klan in 1979.
“You have to know your history. You have to understand the work generations before us did. You have to understand what we need to do today, because we still have a way to go. The fight is not over yet,” said Mark Austin, pastor of Garner Memorial.
