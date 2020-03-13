Hours after a fatal tornado struck Tennessee, killing 25 and injuring more than 300, three Morgan County ministers, toting a trailer filled with tarps, chainsaws, trash bags and roofing nails, headed north.
“Horrible weather and tragedies, that’s not God’s doing. It’s the reaching out, the love, the recovery and the healing, that’s where God comes in. He expects us to get out and serve others. Whatever we have the ability to do is what we want to do,” said Cody Michael, co-outreach minister of Decatur Church of Christ.
Across north Alabama, religious groups responded in scores to the March 3 tornado that devastated the Cookeville and Nashville areas. They covered houses with tarps, handed toys to children who lost all their possessions and armed work crews with recovery items.
At the Decatur-based United Methodist Committee on Relief Disaster Warehouse on Tuesday, volunteers from Hartselle's First United Methodist Church and Inman United Methodist in Fayetteville, Georgia, spent hours sifting through pallets of neon yellow buckets, checking and double-checking the contents. Work gloves — check. Toilet paper — check. Safety glasses — check. Hammer, pencil and insect repellent — check, check, check.
“We need to restock. We have already sent 411 tornado buckets, 780 hygiene kits, 12 wheelbarrows, 100 tarps, three to four cases of work gloves and 1,000 boxes to Tennessee,” said Cindy Sandlin, manager of the warehouse, an outreach arm of the United Methodist Church.
Formed in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina, the warehouse, one of 10 associated with the United Methodist Church, provides supplies and assistance to areas affected by natural disasters.
The warehouse specializes in the tornado buckets, which contain gloves, safety glasses, bags to cover windows, bags for trash and bags to gather belongings, a hammer and nails, toilet paper, tampons, tape, flashlight with batteries, a marker, pencil, notepad, pencil sharpener, insect repellent and a gel pack.
“This list was developed from the feedback that we received from the recipients. These are the things they need in the first 24 to 48 hours. This is one small way we can help,” Sandlin said.
In the past week, the warehouse supplied a Tennessee-bound outreach team from Birmingham’s Church of the Highlands with tarps and tornado buckets, sent a mobile shower trailer equipped with 10 stalls, sinks and a washer and dryer to the Tennessee Conference of the United Methodist Church’s disaster relief program and provided supplies to Cookeville resident and warehouse volunteer Greg Taylor.
“Greg didn’t have any tornado damage, but his neighbors did. We loaded him up with tornado buckets, tarps and wheelbarrows,” Sandlin said. “Because of the damage, we expect to be sending more tornado buckets.”
Decatur Church of Christ outreach ministers Robert Guinn and Michael and Priceville Church of Christ minister Erick Chaney saw the damage firsthand. The trio was one of the first out-of-state teams to arrive at Mount Juliet Church of Christ.
“It was heartbreaking. You go to one neighborhood that wasn’t touched and one right beside it has been demolished,” Guinn said. “As we came up to one house, the upstairs’ wall was gone. We could look in and see toys that our own children would play with. That makes it hit home.”
After two days in Tennessee, the men returned home to collect more items and more volunteers. On the way back to Mount Juliet, the team stopped at Columbia Christian Academy in Columbia, Tennessee, where students collected water, non-perishable food, garbage bags, disinfectant wipes and toilet paper.
“We are doing our best to not just say we are Christian, but live as Christians. Christ demands that. Through this outreach ministry we hope to inspire others to live like Christ would want them,” Guinn said.
Since May 2018, when Grant Street Church of Christ, which merged with Austinville Church of Christ in August 2019 and became Decatur Church of Christ, hired Guinn and Michael, the ministers have responded to hurricanes in North Carolina and the Gulf Coast and tornadoes in Tennessee and Mississippi.
“This all started with a Facebook post of, ‘If you pack the trailer, we’ll take it.’ North Alabama has been so amazing as a community and supportive of this effort that we are at the point where we have enough supplies that we can just pack the truck and go,” Guinn said.
Individuals interested in becoming involved with the outreach efforts can drop donations off at Decatur Church of Christ, 2833 Danville Road S.W., Monday to Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
“There are three ways you can help,” Michael said. “You can give a monetary donation. You can donate items and it can be anything except clothes and furniture. But we do take toys to hand out to kids we see. Third, you can come join us, come help. If you don’t think you can, don’t worry, we can plug you in. As God blesses us, we need to bless others.”
Decatur’s UMCOR warehouse, 3220 U.S. 31 North, is in need of tarps. Individuals interested in volunteering can contact Sandlin at 256-341-9961.
