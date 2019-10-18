As an alternative to Halloween’s trick-or-treating and haunted houses, local churches will hold trunk or treats and fall festivals, complete with candy, costumes and carnival games.
According to LifeWay Research, the majority of church leaders see Halloween as an opportunity to reach out to the community.
At First Baptist Church of Ardmore, that ministry takes the form of the "Judgement House." Since 2005, the walk-through drama staged by 90 of the church’s members has reached more than 10,000 people.
“Guests are led through a series of rooms, which tell a story about people whose lives have been cut short through tragedy,” said director Tracie Slayton. “You can see how decisions we make in our everyday life impact our eternity.”
For the 2019 installment, Slayton selected the "Broken" script, which focuses on a daughter grieving her father, a man’s struggle with drinking and a self-righteous woman.
“This one touches several different themes. These are stories anyone will be able to relate to,” Slayton said.
The church at 26670 Fifth St. will present the free one-hour production Sunday and Oct. 27, 4:30-8:30 p.m.; and Wednesday and Oct. 30, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Slayton expects 1,000 people to attend the “Judgement House.”
“I hope people who come take away that life has no guarantees. We are not promised tomorrow and when our time comes, we need to be ready. There are no second chances,” Slayton said.
For two Decatur churches, a combined fall festival will serve as a way to start addressing racial and cultural barriers still present in congregations. On Oct. 30, the predominantly white Decatur Presbyterian Church led by the Rev. Tommy Lee and the predominantly black St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church led by pastor Jerry Baker will hold a Harvest Festival.
“We look at this as a beginning,” said Jeff Floyd with St. Peter Missionary Baptist, which celebrated its 130th anniversary on Sunday. “We want to reach out to the community and cross racial lines.”
Floyd, who spoke at Decatur Presbyterian on Sunday, challenged the congregation to think back to 1889 and imagine how a white church would have received him, a black man.
“We’ve come a long way, but we are fast approaching what is still the most divided hour in our nation. The 11 a.m. hour on Sundays is still an hour of alienation and separation,” Floyd said. “We alienate along denomination lines and separate along cultural, political, theological and racial lines. We endeavor to transcend those cultural, theological, denominational and racial lines through fellowship and love.”
Open to the community, the festival at St. Peter, 218 Cedar Lake Road S.W., will feature games, a trunk or treat, music, bonfire and hay rides from 6 to 8:30 p.m. To participate in the hay ride, children will need parental consent.
Other free church events kick off Saturday and continue through Oct. 31. To submit an event, email cgodbey@decaturdaily.com.
Saturday
• Fallapalooza: Parkview Baptist, 305 Beltline Place S. W. in Decatur, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Inflatables, fall market, food trucks, a cornhole tournament, cake walk, hay ride and candy.
Sunday
• Fall Festival: Fairview the Grace Place, 4154 Huckaby Bridge Road in Falkville, 3-6 p.m. Free food, games, inflatables and a chili cook-off.
Wednesday
• Fall Festival: First United Methodist, 805 Canal St. N.E. in Decatur, 5 p.m. Food, games and a trunk or treat.
• First Family Fest: First Baptist Church in Hartselle, 210 Woodland St. N.W., 6-7:30 p.m. Food, games, candy, face painting and dunking booth.
Thursday
• Community Fall Festival: Hosted by Moulton Baptist and Pleasant Grove Baptist, Moulton Baptist Recreation Field, 5-8 p.m. Games, hay rides and train rides. A firetruck, ambulance and medical helicopter will be on site.
Oct. 26
• Community Fall Festival: Cowboy Church of Limestone County, 26155 Thach Road in Athens, noon-4 p.m. Games, food, prizes and pet costume contest.
• Fall Festival: Enon Baptist, 3293 County Road 209 in Danville, 4-6 p.m. Games, inflatables, crafts, face painting and food.
• Fall Festival: Midway Church of Christ, 4334 County Road 434, Moulton, 4-6 p.m. Games and activities.
Oct. 27
• Pumpkin Bash: Hosted by the Refuge, Veterans Park in Priceville, 4 p.m. Games, dunking booth, pumpkin painting, food, trunk or treat and a drawing for a boy’s bike and girl’s bike.
• Trunk or Treat: Round Island Baptist, 14790 Brownsferry Road in Athens, 4-7 p.m. Candy, games and food.
• Fall Festival: Friendship United Methodist, 16479 Lucas Ferry Road in Athens. Games, inflatables, crafts and live music. Family-friendly costumes are welcome.
Oct. 30
• Trunk or Treat: Westminster Presbyterian Church, 801 Jackson St. S.E. in Decatur, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Trunk or treat, outdoor movie and hot dog dinner.
• Trunk or Treat: Shiloh Baptist Church, 3941 Alabama 36 East in Somerville, 6-8 p.m. Inflatables, carnival games and refreshments.
• Light the Night: Lindsay Lane Baptist, 1300 Lindsay Lane in Athens, 6-8 p.m. Inflatables, carnival games, face painting and trunk or treat.
Oct. 31
• Trunk or Treat: Decatur Church of Christ, 2833 Danville Road S.W., 6-9 p.m. Trunk or treat, Bible skits and touch a truck opportunity.
• Glow in the Dark Fall Festival: Cave Spring Baptist, 187 Cave Spring Road in Decatur, 6-8 p.m. Trick or treating and a free dinner.
• Trunk or Treat: The Church at Stone River, 3014 Danville Road S.W. in Decatur, 6-8 p.m. Trunk or treat and carnival rides. Give back by bringing a jar of peanut butter or jelly for the Neighborhood Christian Center.
• Trunk or Treat: Decatur Baptist Church, 2527 Danville Road S.W., 6-8 p.m.
• Hallelujah Festival: Ardmore Town Park, hosted by Piney Grove Baptist, 6-8 p.m. Free food, games and candy.
• Trunk or Treat: Community Baptist Church, 13355 Market St. in Moulton, 6:30-8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.