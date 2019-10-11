As an alternative to Halloween’s trick-or-treating and haunted houses, local churches will hold trunk or treats and fall festivals, complete with candy, costumes and carnival games.
According to LifeWay Research, most church leaders see Halloween as an opportunity to reach out to the community. At First Baptist Church of Ardmore, that ministry takes the form of the "Judgement House."
Since 2005, the walk-through drama has reached more than 10,000 people. For the 2019 installment, director Tracie Slayton selected the "Broken" script, which focuses on grief, self-righteousness and grace. The church will present the free one-hour production Sunday, Wednesday, Oct. 23 and 30, 6:30-8:30 p.m.; and Oct. 20 and 27, 4:30-8:30 p.m.
Other free church events kick off Saturday and continue through Oct. 31. To submit an event, email cgodbey@decaturdaily.com.
Saturday
• Fall Festival: Owen Chapel Baptist, 12568 County Road 7 in Moulton, 4-8 p.m. Games and music by One Accord Trio and The Bridge Worship Band.
Oct. 19
• Fallapalooza: Parkview Baptist, 305 Beltline Place S. W. in Decatur, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Inflatables, fall market, food trucks, a cornhole tournament, cake walk, hay ride and candy.
Oct. 20
• Fall Festival: Fairview the Grace Place, 4154 Huckaby Bridge Road in Falkville, 3-6 p.m. Free food, games, inflatables and a chili cook-off.
Oct. 23
• Fall Festival: First United Methodist, 805 Canal St. N.E. in Decatur, 5 p.m. Food, games and a trunk or treat.
• First Family Fest: First Baptist Church in Hartselle, 210 Woodland St. N.W., 6-7:30 p.m. Food, games, candy, face painting and dunking booth.
Oct. 24
• Community Fall Festival: Hosted by Moulton Baptist and Pleasant Grove Baptist, Moulton Baptist Recreation Field, 5-8 p.m. Games, hay rides and train rides. A firetruck, ambulance and medical helicopter will be on site.
Oct. 26
• Community Fall Festival: Cowboy Church of Limestone County, 26155 Thach Road in Athens, noon-4 p.m. Games, food, prizes and pet costume contest.
• Fall Festival: Enon Baptist, 3293 County Road 209 in Danville, 4-6 p.m. Games, inflatables, crafts, face painting and food.
Oct. 27
• Pumpkin Bash: Hosted by the Refuge, Veterans Park in Priceville, 4 p.m. Games, dunking booth, pumpkin painting, food, trunk or treat and a drawing for a boy’s bike and girl’s bike.
• Trunk or Treat: Round Island Baptist, 14790 Brownsferry Road in Athens, 4-7 p.m. Candy, games and food.
• Fall Festival: Friendship United Methodist, 16479 Lucas Ferry Road in Athens. Games, inflatables, crafts and live music. Family-friendly costumes are welcome.
Oct. 30
• Trunk or Treat: Westminster Presbyterian Church, 801 Jackson St. S.E. in Decatur, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Trunk or treat, outdoor movie and hot dog dinner.
• Trunk or Treat: Shiloh Baptist Church, 3941 Alabama 36 East in Somerville, 6-8 p.m. Inflatables, carnival games and refreshments.
• Light the Night: Lindsay Lane Baptist, 1300 Lindsay Lane in Athens, 6-8 p.m. Inflatables, carnival games, face painting and trunk or treat.
Oct. 31
• Trunk or Treat: Decatur Church of Christ, 2833 Danville Road S.W., 6-9 p.m. Trunk or treat, Bible skits and touch a truck opportunity.
• Glow in the Dark Fall Festival: Cave Spring Baptist, 187 Cave Spring Road in Decatur, 6-8 p.m. Trick or treating and a free dinner.
• Trunk or Treat: The Church at Stone River, 3014 Danville Road S.W. in Decatur, 6-8 p.m. Trunk or treat and carnival rides. Give back by bringing a jar of peanut butter or jelly for the Neighborhood Christian Center.
• Trunk or Treat: Decatur Baptist Church, 2527 Danville Road SW, 6-8 p.m.
• Hallelujah Festival: Ardmore Town Park, hosted by Piney Grove Baptist, 6-8 p.m. Free food, games and candy.
• Trunk or Treat: Community Baptist Church, 13355 Market St. in Moulton, 6:30-8 p.m.
