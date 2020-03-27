Stationed on the landing of the Southeast Decatur church, David Varner and Joe Trent, donned in face masks and plastic gloves, waited for the next rush. It was 3:05 p.m., five minutes into the daily two-hour feeding program, and the men already had handed out 24 free meals to children.
"It's been slowly increasing day by day. Monday we gave out 20-something meals and that increased to more than 50 on Tuesday. Word is getting out that we are here to help. Once people find out about it, they are coming," said Varner, bishop at Abundant Life East End Church.
When the schools shuttered March 16, due to the threat of the coronavirus, the government reached out to the church in Decatur's East Acres community about distributing meals to children.
For Varner, who helps oversee the church's summer and after-school, at-risk feeding programs, which reach 800 children a day, the answer was easy.
"It made sense. This is a time when people need a little extra help, and that's what this church is all about, giving back to the community and outreach ministries," Varner said.
Given a choice of distributing food early in the day or in the afternoon, the church opted for the latter in order to complement the Decatur City Schools' feeding program.
Susan Roberts, executive director of PACT (Parents and Children Together), stressed the need for these assistance programs.
"Many of our families rely on the meals at school to help feed their families. And, for many children, the meals at school are their primary food source for each day. With Abundant Life providing a third meal for students, it is a great help to families financially," Roberts said. "Offering meals is one step in helping to alleviate the financial burden and added stress that many families experience at this time."
The meals, available to children ages 1 to 18, as long as they still attend school, consist of a sandwich, carrots, juice, milk and chips.
While the meals are free, the U.S. Department of Agriculture requires the church to collect the name and age of the child receiving the food. The to-go meals are available at Abundant Life East End, 1806 Beech St. S.E, on a first-come, first-served basis.
The feeding program, which runs Monday to Friday, 3-5 p.m., will extend through next Friday at least, Varner said.
Along with Abundant Life East End, other churches are providing outreach assistance by delivering meals for Meals on Wheels and More, collecting non-perishable items for the Neighborhood Christian Center and the Committee on Church Cooperation and delivering food to schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.