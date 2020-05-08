Bins of beans and rice sat on tables in the church’s fellowship hall where volunteers worked separating contents into quart-sized bags. Once complete, paper bags filled with the beans, rice, potatoes, onions and bananas will feed 150 families.
“We have seen a stark increase in need since March. We used to hand out rice and beans once a month. Now we are doing it every other week,” said Sally Marsh with St. John’s Episcopal Church in Decatur.
During this time of financial uncertainty, with at-risk individuals faced with whether to buy groceries or pay rent, north Alabama churches, armed with cereal, pasta, canned soups, peanut butter, beans and rice, are feeding the physical and spiritual needs of the community.
“This ministry follows the Bible teaching, ‘For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat,’ ” said Marsh, quoting Matthew 25. “Each bag includes two pounds of beans and rice. It makes a big impact with not a whole lot of expenses.”
Started six years ago as a Vacation Bible School project, the beans and rice distribution expanded as the entire church adopted the outreach ministry.
During a typical month, the church handed out about 300 pounds of rice and beans a month. Now, with concerns over the coronavirus shuttering businesses, resulting in job losses, the ministry is distributing 500 pounds.
“The demographics have changed. ... We are seeing more working-class families. It has surprised me. They are in need and their children are in need,” Marsh said.
At Tanner United Methodist Church, the Rev. Jason Greene is experiencing a similar spike in need. To meet those needs, the church partnered with other congregations, Tanner High and Tanner Elementary to create a food distribution center.
Every Wednesday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., volunteers at the church, which neighbors the high school, hand out bags of food. On average, 300 families receive supplies each week.
“I believe if you connect the spiritual and the physical, you can better meet someone’s needs,” Greene said. “When we give them food, they may start talking about the problems they are facing. The next thing you know, you are praying together. That’s what I see the church as, a community center that meets people’s physical, social and spiritual needs.”
The church’s food outreach program launched in the middle of March due to the impending shutting down of the schools.
“When everything broke with the coronavirus, I received a text from Deborah Kenyon, principal of Tanner High School. She was worried about the students. We devised a plan quickly of how we could feed the kids,” Greene said.
The program transformed into a communitywide project with Tanner United Methodist receiving more than $20,000 in food donations and $10,000 in cash from individuals, businesses and churches, including First United Methodist in Athens, The Way Church, David’s Temple Missionary Baptist Church and Journey Church.
“This is a testament to who we can be. We have Methodists, Baptists, non-denominational members, Democrats and Republicans all working together, and not one fight has happened,” Greene said with a laugh. “This is what the church should be.”
JePau Outreach Ministries, also in Tanner, continues to operate every Saturday morning, providing free food, clothes, counseling, prayer and toilet paper and masks, while they last. Last Saturday, the ministry, led by Jerry and Paula Johnson, served more than 150 people. The outreach program operates from 9-11 a.m. at Solomon Temple Church, 2041 U.S. 31 South.
Other churches participated in outreach by collecting food for non-profit organizations, such as the Neighborhood Christian Center and the Committee on Church Cooperation. During the pandemic, the organizations have received donations from congregations, including Westminster Presbyterian, First Bible, Vintage Faith, St. Peter’s Missionary, First Baptist, St. Paul’s Lutheran, St. Andrew Presbyterian and more.
The next beans and rice day at St. John’s Episcopal, 202 Gordon Dr. S.E., will be May 21, 9:30-11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.