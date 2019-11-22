Serving up slices of turkey and ham, scoops of macaroni and cheese and green beans and slices of pie, hundreds of volunteers will participate in communitywide initiatives to provide Thanksgiving meals to thousands across north Alabama this holiday season.
“I can’t think of anything I’d rather do on Thanksgiving Day. Just to have some place to go on Thanksgiving Day and give back means so much,” said the Rev. Richard Cassis.
The outreach efforts, which span Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties, began Monday and will continue through Thanksgiving Day.
For Decatur’s 16th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, one of the area’s longest-standing outreach ministries, an estimated 200 volunteers will forgo or delay gatherings with family and friends for an opportunity to deliver meals to those in need on Thanksgiving Day.
“This has become the Thanksgiving tradition for many people,” said Cassis, a leader of the event, which unites volunteers from 27 churches. “This is an opportunity to put into action what you hear the preacher preach about all year long.”
The outreach ministry will feed inmates in the Morgan County Jail and deliver meals to families in need, the homebound and clients with Meals on Wheels. Every year, the effort based out of Austinville United Methodist Church reaches more than 1,000 recipients.
Volunteers, Cassis said, are needed Tuesday through Thursday to help prepare and deliver the meals, make pies or cakes and visit with individuals who eat at the church. Individuals interested in volunteering or those in need of a meal can contact the Neighborhood Christian Center at 256-351-7633. Individuals are welcome to eat at Austinville United Methodist, 908 Lamar St. S.W., but should let the Neighborhood Christian Center know in advance so the church is prepared.
On Monday, the Hartselle-based Feeding Families of Alabama kicked off the community’s outreach initiatives by distributing 230 boxes of kitchen staples to families in need.
Efforts will continue Saturday with free Thanksgiving meals in Somerville, Moulton, Decatur and Limestone County. For the 11th straight year, Chiffon Cowley and Monica Fletcher will spearhead the Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Somerville’s Hillard Long Community Center.
“We want people to know that God loves them and we love them. Some people won’t see other people this holiday season, just us. Doing this reminds us how blessed we are to be surrounded by loved ones. We want to share our blessings,” Cowley said.
The Thanksgiving lunch will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Volunteers also will deliver plates to those unable to leave their homes. For more information, call Cowley at 256-612-7315 or Fletcher at 256-345-7981.
For the second year, The Kitchen in Moulton, 13533 Alabama 157, will hold a Community Thanksgiving Lunch set for noon on Saturday. Last year’s lunch, which served 130 people, marked the beginning of the food ministry, which provides free meals twice a week.
“There are so many people going hungry in this community. This is one small way of making a difference,” said LaShundra Craig, founder of The Kitchen.
Along with the free meals, Epic Church will deliver 175 boxes of Thanksgiving food supplies throughout Morgan and Limestone counties on Saturday. Each box will feed six to eight people.
On Thanksgiving Day, groups in Moulton and Decatur will provide food for first responders and the homeless.
The day of serving will begin at Decatur Church of Christ’s First Responders’ Thanksgiving Breakfast. Members will prepare and deliver breakfast biscuits to first responders from 6-8 a.m. At Hands Across Decatur, a nonprofit organization focused on meeting the needs of the city’s homeless community, a Thanksgiving Day Dinner for the homeless will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. In Moulton, First United Methodist Church, 14595 Market St., will hold a community meal at noon.
