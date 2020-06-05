Issuing calls for peace, justice, respect and unity, church leaders responded to the death of George Floyd and the protests ignited around the world.
They prayed for an end to prejudice, hatred and bigotry. They prayed for the beginning of self-examination, understanding, empathy and compassion.
“I’m heartbroken. I’m heartbroken because I understand I could easily be Mr. Floyd. My child could easily be a victim of this hatred, this vitriol, this violence and this aggression, not because we’ve done anything wrong, just because people don’t fully understand and appreciate our humanity,” said the Rev. Daylan Woodall.
On May 25, Floyd, a black man, died after a white Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer pinned his neck against the ground for more than 8 minutes. Floyd’s death came on the heels of the deaths of Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot by Louisville, Kentucky, police in her home in March, and Ahmaud Arbery, a black jogger killed by two white men in Georgia in February.
Protests emerged in all 50 states with violence sparked in some areas.
A peaceful protest with about 400 people occurred in downtown Decatur on Sunday. One of the participants, Pastor Jan Turnbore, stressed the need for white Christians to take a stand against racism.
“Enough is enough. This has been going on far too long,” said Turnbore, associate pastor at First Missionary Baptist in Courtland. “White pastor friends have contacted me saying they are frustrated and don’t know how to help. All I can tell them is we need to extinguish the fire of racism, hatred and bigotry. I tell them they need to speak to their congregations and denounce racism.”
Silence is complicity, said Woodall, who pastors First Missionary Baptist in Decatur, which formed in 1866 by 21 former slaves.
“In the midst of all of the turbulence and the vitriol and the rage and the murder, some of our white sisters and white brothers still won’t admit that something like white privilege exists. They won’t acknowledge the injustice and inequity in our communities. So many people do not want to acknowledge that and much less engage in the struggle,” Woodall said.
Woodall pointed to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s sermon on the good Samaritan. In the sermon, King imagined the first question the priest and Levite asked was, “What will happen to me if I stop?" Meanwhile, the Samaritan asked, “What will happen if I don’t?”
“We have to pivot away from the quiet complicity of systems of oppression, violence and hatred,” Woodall said. “We have to move away from responding to another instance of a black man or woman being killed by the police with, ‘What did they do wrong,’ when the facts are, the most compelling thing they did wrong, most of the time, was just being born black.”
---
Listen and learn
To help foster an understanding, Phil Waldrep, a Decatur-based white evangelist, encouraged people to listen and learn.
“Listening is not just remaining quiet while someone else talks. Listening is hearing what they are and what they aren’t saying. It’s listening for the hurt and the pain behind the words. When you truly listen, you can learn why they are coming from the perspective they are coming from,” Waldrep said. “I have a couple of questions I love to ask friends. One is, ‘Who are you reading that you absolutely disagree with?’ The second is, ‘Who are you close friends with who differs with you politically, socially, etc.’”
Along with listening and learning, Waldrep challenged individuals to look inward. Before race relations in the country, in the state and in the city can change, people need to examine themselves, he said.
“We have to be open and honest about ways prejudice creeps into our lives and how we stereotype people, whether intentionally or unintentionally. We have to begin there,” Waldrep said. “We can’t change New York, we can’t change Minneapolis, but we can have a role in changing Decatur, Alabama. I pray that we could be a model for others across the country to emulate.”
The Rev. Debra Wallace-Padgett, bishop of the United Methodist Church’s North Alabama Conference, urged individuals to stand up against inequality. She referenced St. Francis of Assisi, who said, “Preach the gospel at all times. When necessary, use words.”
“Christ-followers are to speak Christ’s message of love for God and others in the face of racism and injustice. This message includes grace and accountability, mercy and justice and loving God and people. We speak both with our words and actions,” Wallace-Padgett said.
While religious leaders encouraged individuals to stand up against racism, either through speaking for equality or participating in peaceful rallies, they denounced the violence associated with some protests as people looted businesses and started fires and law enforcement fired rubber bullets and tear gas.
“One of the things we have to learn in our country is to respect life, to respect individuals, to respect property. I think that’s what everyone wants regardless of their race. They want respect,” Waldrep said.
---
Role of church
Both Waldrep and Turnbore stressed that a real, permanent change in race relations will emerge only when more people accept God.
“We need to find common ground and that common ground is Jesus,” Turnbore said. “If we live out the creed of Jesus Christ, if we are not looking at each other by the color of our skin, but by who we are, we can come together as a people. If we do not find common ground, we are all going to be destroyed. You have to fight hate with love, Godly love.”
Just as it has for decades, the church plays a significant role in this fight for social justice.
Historically, churches, predominantly in black communities, served as the foundation for social and political movements. In the houses of worship, members organized voting registration drives and recruited people to march for civil rights. And, after law enforcement attacked marchers with dogs and hoses, the church is where individuals returned for spiritual guidance and healing.
“The role of the church and the role of the Christian is to engage and respond to injustice and prejudice and bigotry and hatred and violence and to speak out against all the unjust systems, using the Bible as a model for our engagement and resistance. The church cannot be silent,” Woodall said.
The Racial Equality Action Committee of Huntsville hopes to break that silence with a #SolidaritySunday campaign on June 21. The committee teamed with Project Say Something and the Huntsville chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference to create the campaign, which calls on all churches to address systemic racism and injustice.
“We are all a part of God’s rainbow of humanity,” Turnbore said. “When I was little, I learned a song in school, ‘God loves the little children, all the children of the world. Red, yellow, black, brown and white, they are all precious in his sight.’ Those five colors represent every race of people on this earth. We are all a part of God’s rainbow of humanity and God wants us to live together in harmony and in peace. Why can’t we do that?”
