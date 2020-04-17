After the schools closed, the demand for groceries jumped and the unemployment rate sky-rocketed, the calls began.
"We are seeing new faces, many who are now out of work and have no source of income anymore. Their savings are gone, their jobs are gone and the groceries they may have had on hand at home are gone. We are seeing many begin to panic over how to feed their families," said E'dee Grun with the Hartselle-based Feeding Families of Alabama.
In the midst of the economic turmoil triggered by concerns over the coronavirus, local food banks, faced with decreased supplies and fewer volunteers, are battling to meet an ever-increasing need. According to statistics, requests for food assistance at the United Way's 2-1-1 program in the state increased 700% compared to the previous month.
At the faith-based Committee on Church Cooperation in downtown Decatur, a stream of new faces meets the volunteers every time the pantry opens.
"Like a lot of nonprofits and food banks in the state, we've noticed a pickup in the number of people who normally wouldn't come in or wouldn't qualify for services and who have fallen on hard times. We are seeing new faces and some old faces we haven't seen in years," Ashley Boyd, director of the CCC, said.
Boyd credited the recent Barrels of Love campaign for fortifying the CCC's food supply.
A food collection drive, Barrels of Love, which kicked off Feb. 14 and culminated March 6, brought in more than 90,000 pounds of food for the Salvation Army, backpack feeding programs in Decatur City and Morgan County Schools and the Committee on Church Cooperation.
"We have been so lucky that Barrels of Love happened when it did. That's been the biggest blessing. That big food supply that came in all at once has been what has really cushioned us through this," Boyd said.
The Neighborhood Christian Center on Bank Street experienced a similar an increase and expects the demand for assistance to rise higher as some local school systems stop serving food.
"A couple of school counselors called to see whether we would be available to give food for the families. And of course we will," said Pamela Bolding, co-director of the Neighborhood Christian Center.
Along with distributing food and hygiene kits, the faith-based nonprofit visits the neighborhoods they serve, checks on the children and delivers supplies to individuals in need.
"We've got a lot more calls from people who need stuff delivered. They may be disabled, elderly, may not have a vehicle or the means to get to our office," Bolding said. "Some people are short on money and have to decide whether or not to pay for gas. You have to decide what is most important," Bolding said.
While the Neighborhood Christian Center has received monetary donations during this time, converting that money into food presents a problem.
"Our pantry is almost bare. The problem we're running into is finding places to buy bulk food. Some of the managers who are always very helpful with us, they are having problems finding suppliers to give them bulk so we can buy it. We are checking with them every day," Bolding said.
At Feeding Families of Alabama, the number of people receiving food jumped from 375 a week to almost 800.
"Many people who used to be the ones who donated now find themselves to be the ones in need. Our supplies are limited; however, many in our own community, as well as other surrounding communities, have been so courageous in making sacrifices and sharing what they have with our food pantry," Grun said. "At some point the supplies will run out and there will be no more to come in. I pray the crisis will end before that happens."
For assistance from Feeding Families of Alabama, call 256-754-5929 between 10 a.m. and noon, Tuesday through Friday. Grun schedules for one family to pick up groceries at a time at 15-minute intervals. Between each family, Grun sanitizes the work space.
The Committee on Church Cooperation's food pantry is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, noon to 1:30 p.m. To receive supplies, individuals only need to give their name and the number of people in the home.
The Neighborhood Christian Center distributes food and hygiene kits Monday to Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon.
