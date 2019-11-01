As the smell of barbecue filled the quaint Lawrence County eatery, Doug Anderton bowed his head, quieting the dozens of guests and handful of volunteers.
“Mr. Anderton always prays for us. That’s the way it’s always been. We don’t do anything until we pray and thank God for this food and his blessings,” LaShundra Craig said.
For the past 10 months, every Tuesday and Thursday, people have gathered at the Moulton soup kitchen for food and fellowship. They travel from Courtland, Town Creek, East Lawrence, Morgan County, Athens, Cullman and Russellville.
Welcome to The Kitchen, a food pantry and soup kitchen.
“There are so many people going hungry in this community. This is one small way of making a difference,” Craig said. “We are feeding up to 60 people a hot meal twice a week. When this started, I knew there was a need, I just didn’t know how big of a need.”
According to Feeding America, a national organization of food banks, more than 795,000 Alabamians are food insecure and consistently struggle for adequate food due to a lack of money or other resources. In Lawrence County, 4,400 people, including 1,680 children, are food insecure.
Craig became aware of the struggle with hunger while working in her grandmother’s garden as a young girl.
“She would give away a lot of the food we grew. She explained to me that some people didn’t have enough to eat and that’s why we gave away the food from our garden,” Craig said.
Inspired by her grandmother’s teachings, Craig, a native of Moulton, volunteered in soup kitchens, opened a food pantry and, working with her brother, Marcus Echols, established The Kitchen, 13533 Alabama 157 in Moulton.
“I worked in home health services and I saw how much people needed hot meals. I would take food out of my garden and cook for them. That really got me thinking about a soup kitchen,” Craig said as she watched the line of volunteers serve food in the former S&R Catfish building. “I immediately thought about this place. It is a landmark. Everybody knew S&R Catfish. It is also somewhere a lot of people could get to easily.”
With her dreams of a soup kitchen tied to the vacant local space, Craig contacted Myra Arrington, who owned the building.
“I told her this was something that the community needed,” Arrington said.
“And I cried,” Craig said. “The whole time I was just hoping she wouldn’t turn me down because I knew through this space that we would be helping to open doors for people. I am so grateful she let me do this,” Craig said.
After cleaning, painting the walls, setting up tables and installing the hot bar, The Kitchen opened for a community Thanksgiving dinner last year and served 130 people.
“We call it The Kitchen and not the Soup Kitchen because of the unfair negative stigma placed on the name. We sit on the main highway. I know people have pride. I want them to feel comfortable coming in here,” Craig said.
The Kitchen’s second community Thanksgiving meal will take place Nov. 23 at noon. The meal is free and open to the public.
Along with the hot meals and food pantry, The Kitchen established a community garden, featured healthy recipes from the Lawrence County Extension Office and connected guests with local career centers
“We’ve had so much support. People that love this community, when they hear about the soup kitchen, they want to get involved. Mrs. Arrington, who owns the building, is always one of the first people on the line. My mom (Claudia Holland) oversees the food. She wants to make sure all of the food tastes good for our guests,” Craig said.
To operate, The Kitchen receives food from the North Alabama Food Bank and relies on donations from individuals.
“My goal is to be open more days so that we can better fill this need in our community. That is my calling,” Craig said.
The Kitchen serves hot meals every Tuesday and Thursday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. For more information, visit cocfoodpantry.org.
