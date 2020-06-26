Volunteers of America named Rob Jackson, a former pastor at Central Baptist Church in Decatur, as vice president of church and ministry engagement.
The nationwide faith-based nonprofit organization reaches more than 1.5 million people each year, providing affordable housing and assisting low-income individuals.
Jackson, who pastored at Central Baptist for 15 years, recently served as an assistant professor of Christian studies at the University of Mobile and currently serves as the interim pastor at Spring Hill Baptist Church in Mobile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.