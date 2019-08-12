A Back to School Bible Conference organized by The Decatur Fellowship of Historic Black Churches will take place today to Wednesday at First Missionary Baptist Church, 233 Vine St. N.W.
Open to the public, the free conference will start at 6 p.m. each day with sessions available for students and guardians.
Speakers include Claudette Owens today, Rev. Michael Jefferson on Tuesday and Melissa Scott and Johnny Berry on Wednesday. Praise and worship will follow the sessions at 6:20 p.m. Evening sermons will begin at 6:30 p.m. Featured speakers include Edward Owens, senior pastor of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, tonight; Lynn Herring, senior pastor of Macedonia CPA Church, on Tuesday; and the Rev. Daylan Woodall, senior pastor of First Missionary Baptist Decatur, on Wednesday.
