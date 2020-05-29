Faced with the closing of public school campuses — their mission fields — high school seniors took to social media to fulfill the mission of First Priority: to take the hope of Christ to every student.
Over the last two months, students from Austin, Decatur, Hartselle, Falkville and Danville high schools shared stories via Facebook and Instagram about their faith and God’s love.
“Do you know that God loves you,” Austin High senior Jackson Breedlove said in a virtual message. “It’s crazy to think about, but the same God that raised up Mount Everest loves you. The same God that filled the Pacific Ocean and created the whole universe is right here and desires to talk to you every single day.”
The virtual meetings offered the public a peek into the student-led and student-initiated clubs of First Priority of Greater Decatur, which reach an average of 7,500 students a month at 54 elementary, middle and high schools in Morgan and Lawrence counties and one school in Cullman County.
Instead of viewing the shuttering of the schools due to concerns over the coronavirus as a hindrance, the faith-based organization saw the restrictions as an opportunity.
“One of the main goals of doing these clubs virtually … was that many more students and families would be exposed to the gospel and to First Priority and to what happens on the campuses on a weekly basis,” said Larry Franks, director of First Priority of Greater Decatur.
According to studies, more than 80% of students, from kindergarten to 12th grade, do not attend church. First Priority of Greater Decatur formed in 2010 as a way to reach the students churches would never reach. Having a virtual presence expands the organization’s reach even further.
“It’s hard for many students to get to school 45 minutes early each week, so to be able to watch these clubs by video eliminated that obstacle,” Franks said.
First Priority’s middle and high school virtual clubs, which ran for eight weeks, started the first week of April, days after Gov. Kay Ivey announced the end of K-12 classroom instruction for the school year.
“During this pandemic and time of uncertainty, students needed to be reminded that there is still hope and his name is Jesus,” Franks said.
Austin High senior Parker Nichols concentrated on that message of hope during the pandemic in a virtual message released by First Priority on May 14.
“I know a lot of people are afraid or fearful,” Nichols said. “No matter if there is disease, I choose faith. No matter if there is pain, I choose faith. No matter if things aren’t going my way, I still choose faith. 2020 in general has just opened my eyes to see things more clearly. It’s reminded me that God … has a greater plan that we could ever imagine.”
In the five- to eight-minute videos, the students focused on overcoming obstacles, who to turn to for help, getting through adversity and trusting in God. They talked of struggles students face — gossip, being the new student in school, parents divorcing, losing friends, slipping grades, how to pay for college and the uncertainty of life after high school.
“A lot of things in life are unpredictable like … there’s a global pandemic and craziness is happening all around,” said Matt Durbin of Austin High. “We don’t know what’s going to happen, but the beautiful thing is we can trust God with our futures. God has a plan for each one of us.”
Along with Breedlove, Nichols and Durbin, students selected to share virtual messages were Neelie Miller of Decatur High, Hannah Watson of Hartselle High, Halie Carroll of Falkville High, Trent Holmes of Priceville High and Molly Turner of Danville High.
“We selected students that already serve on our First Priority leadership teams at each of their respective campuses. Since students already lead these clubs, they simply led virtually,” Franks said.
Middle and high school students interested in participating in First Priority and leading clubs can contact Franks at larry@fpdecatur.org. First Priority will hold training sessions for student leaders this summer. For more information on First Priority of Greater Decatur, visit fpdecatur.org. To view the student's virtual messages, visit facebook.com/fpdecatural.
