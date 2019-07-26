The numbers diminished rapidly.
As the hundreds of teenagers that made up the youth group graduated from high school, the church watched as God’s Garage — the students’ hangout — emptied. Within five years, only a handful of students remained. Eventually, the meetings stopped and the doors to God’s Garage shuttered.
“Back in the day, this youth ministry was huge and thriving. It was the place to be. I’m praying, with God leading the way, it will grow again,” said Grace River Community Church youth minister Nathan Alred.
Like many faith-based organizations, the Southwest Decatur church is attempting to navigate the roller coaster relationship between youth and religion at a time when the average age of congregations is rising and the number of members is decreasing. According to a Barna Group study, one in 11 Gen Z members, ages 13 to 18, identifies as an active and engaged Christian.
In an effort to rebuild the youth group and reach teenagers not associated with a church, Grace River hired Alred and reopened God’s Garage.
“When I came on, the church had 30 members. I told the pastor (Barry Sempsrott) that I didn’t know if this would work and that we might lose the one youth we had,” Alred said. “People in the neighborhood that saw me moving things in asked if the church had finally sold. Many of them had thought the church had closed. Someone had actually marked it closed on Google.”
That was four months ago.
Now, 80 to 90 adults attend services, the youth group averages 70 the first Sunday and 25 every other week and the church’s special events, such as a Father’s Day Car Show and Truthrassic Park egg hunt, attracted more than 2,000 people.
“I had no clue it would grow like it has. It just shows that people were hungry for something. Most of the credit goes to the youth. They have worked so hard to bring life back to this place,” Alred said.
The change started slow. Two youth attended the first meeting with Alred. At Sami’s Place they talked about the group’s past, present and dreams for the future.
“I was scared to death. I didn’t know if anyone would show up the next week. There are so many large churches doing great things across this city, I knew we had to do something different to reach the youth not yet being reached. Our first actual service, we had four people,” Alred said.
In God’s Garage — where four of the 38 lights worked, the carpet was mildewed and the toilets did not flush after sitting unused for four years — Alred saw potential.
Over several weeks, the small re-established youth group spent dozens of hours refurbishing the building. They ripped out carpet, painted walls, unclogged toilets, scrubbed and cleaned the facility, installed a sound system and landscaped the yard.
“We didn’t have much money, resources or people, but we started doing what we could to return this building to its original mission, which was to be a safe place for youth to come, hang out, love each other and love God,” Alred said.
On the entrance wall to God’s Garage, Alred replaced a list of rules of what not to do with a list of what to do.
“In this house we do grace, we do real, we do kind, we do happy, we do loud, we do fun, we do family, we do hugs, we do honest, we do love,” the sign reads.
“For a long time I didn’t have a youth group. This feels like my home now,” said Alex Joseph, one of the youth who met with Alred at Sami’s. “It feels like another family that is honest, will not judge me and will accept me. I feel like I have a safe space.”
As a way to reach more students, Alred, a self-described creatively-minded pastor, incorporates popular culture into his messages. Plans include series on Superheroes versus Villains, “Back to the Future,” which will focus on traditions of the church, and “Stranger Things,” which will examine peculiar sayings of Jesus.
“I try to take whatever is in popular culture, leverage that and show them Jesus. Everything links back to Jesus to help them understand their place in God’s story,” Alred said.
For the current “Aladdin” series, Alred transformed God’s garage into a scene from the movie, complete with a golden lamp, goblets and the mountains of Agrabah.
“We look at God as a genie and we treat him as such. When genie God doesn’t behave the way we want, we stop believing,” Alred said during Sunday’s worship service. “Prayer is more than asking God what you want. Prayer is not a magic lamp. It is about a relationship with God.”
Blake Hardin, who, as an original member of God’s Garage, witnessed the group during its heyday, now volunteers as a youth leader.
“Since Nathan arrived, it feels like the heart of the youth group has returned. This is such an important ministry to have,” Hardin said. “This is our chance to pour grace into youth that need grace and tell them about God’s love.”
With God’s Garage renovated, Alred’s attention turned to the children’s space, which is being transformed into a factory-themed area.
“This church is 100 years old. It’s been exciting to see the physical changes. But, while the outside has change, the mission is still the same — to love people, impact them and to show them Jesus,” Alred said.
The youth group at Grace River, 2018 Cleveland Ave. S.W., meets every Sunday at 6 p.m.
