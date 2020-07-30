Organized by the Decatur Church of Christ to unite the churches, an old-time Gospel Tent Meeting will take place next week in Decatur.
The five-day event will start Monday and end Friday at 3012 U.S. 31. Sessions will start at 7 p.m. and include the themes “Uniting the Churches,” “Understanding the Bible Alike,” “The Way Out of Spiritual Darkness,” “Born of Water and of Spirit” and “The New Testament Ark."
Chairs, song books, water, masks and hand sanitizer will be provided.
Guests can also stay in their cars and listen via the radio. Social distancing will be enforced.
