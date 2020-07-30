Free grab-and-go Vacation Bible School kits will be available for the community next week.
Organizers will hand out the supplies from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Sunset Apartments in Northwest Decatur on Monday, Decatur Place on Courtney Drive Southwest on Tuesday and East Acres in Southeast Decatur on Wednesday.
For information, call Kurtistyne White, 256-445-0633.
— Catherine Godbey
