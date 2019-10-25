Photographs of the red-haired girl, braces peeking out between her lips, appear throughout the Lawrence County home. The static images capture moments in time in the short life of Marlee Sutton — a daughter, sister, aunt, cross-country runner, church youth group member and high school student.
“She was quirky and fun and loved telling offbeat jokes. That was my Marlee,” Wendy Norwood said, pausing as a sad smile faded from her face. “She reached out. She asked for help. We did everything we knew to do, but we didn’t know everything. The average mother and father are not prepared for this.”
On March 12, 2018, Scott and Wendy Norwood’s 13-year-old daughter, Marlee Sutton, died by suicide. Sutton’s premature and tragic death transformed her parents into mental health supporters and suicide prevention activists.
Through their grief, the Norwoods, hoping to save lives, established the Marlee Sutton Foundation.
“We didn’t start this because we thought it would have saved Marlee. We did it because it was the right thing to do. We saw a need and we could either look away or not,” Wendy Norwood said. “God placed this on our hearts. We prayed to God and told him whatever he wanted to do through us, we would do.”
What the Marlee Sutton Foundation did was raise enough money to fund a licensed mental health counselor for the Lawrence County school system. The counselor started visiting schools this week.
“I don’t think people realize just how many kids need help. They are struggling with bullying, depression and low self-esteem. They need someone to talk with who knows what to say, what not to say and how to help the parents,” Wendy Norwood said. “I don’t think a mental health counselor is the answer to everything, but I do think that it will be beneficial to the students, the faculty and the parents.”
Looking back, the Norwoods said Sutton appeared to suffer from emotional trauma stemming from the death of her biological father in 2010, and bullying, fueled by 24/7 access to social media.
“After Marlee died, we heard story after story of other families going through this. When we went to grief counseling as a family, I realized that while I can’t help kids with issues they are facing, a mental health counselor can,” Wendy Norwood said.
How to reach children struggling with thoughts of suicide is an issue facing a growing number of people across the country. According to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, the rate of suicide among children ages 10 to 14 tripled from 2007 to 2017 and increased 76% for ages 15-19.
In Alabama, the CDC found that suicide ranked as the third leading cause of death for middle school and high school children and the second leading cause of death for ages 10-14 in 2017.
“So many of our kids, for a variety of reasons, are hurting. It’s not just from a certain sector of the county or a certain school or a certain socioeconomic status, our kids are just hurting,” said Lawrence County Schools Superintendent Jon Bret Smith.
To fund the mental health counselor, who can get to any student in Lawrence County in a crisis within 30 minutes, the Board of Education matched the $21,000 raised by the foundation. Having a counselor on the school campus eliminates the barriers of transportation and finance that may prevent some students from receiving assistance.
“The mental health counselor is such an asset for the school system. This is another way we can reach the children and do what’s best for them,” Smith said.
For the Norwoods, the hiring of the counselor signals a major step for the foundation, which began in the days following Marlee’s death.
“All we knew was that we didn’t want anyone to feel the way Marlee felt or the way we were feeling. We were hurting so much. I didn’t even want to get out of bed, but God kept putting people in our path that were asking us for help,” Wendy Norwood said.
At Sutton’s funeral, they handed out T-shirts emblazoned with the phrase, “Always know the world is better with you in it.” During Cornerstone Church’s Serve Day in 2018, they painted the halls and bathrooms of schools with inspirational phrases, such as “You’re beautiful just the way you are,” “You are amazing,” “You are strong” and “Don’t let your mistakes define you.”
Last fall, they started selling T-shirts with the sayings “End the stigma,” “Don’t let your story end,” You matter” and “Be kind.” They held a golf tournament, luncheon, gala, mud run and collected donations from corporations, including Steelcase and Ascend, and from individuals.
“People were coming up to me in the grocery story to give me money because they knew it would go back in the school,” Wendy Norwood said.
The efforts of the foundation, which set a goal of placing a licensed mental health counselor at every public school campus in Lawrence County, will continue Nov. 2 with a concert featuring the Alabama Blues Brothers.
A one-time staple of the region’s entertainment scene, the Alabama Blues Brothers, consisting of brothers Jamey and Justin Crissler, will reunite after five years for the benefit concert at the Princess Theatre in Decatur. Tickets to the 7 p.m. “A Mission from God: A Night with The Alabama Blues Brothers” concert cost $20-25 and are available at princesstheatre.org.
The concert will mark the last time the band fronted by the sibling duo from Town Creek will perform together in north Alabama.
“If we can sell out the Princess Theatre — we are only 150 tickets away from doing that — and if we can sell 500 tickets to our New Year’s Eve Gala at Ingalls Harbor then we will be close to the money that we need to fund two counselors for next year,” Wendy Norwood said.
To find out more about the foundation, visit marleesuttonfoundation.org.
“Without God, we couldn’t make it through the day. He has surrounded us with people who help get us through the day. We miss her so much. We’re not OK, but we are learning how to live without her for a while,” Wendy Norwood said. “We are thankful God has given us this purpose. It helps us to be able to help others.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.