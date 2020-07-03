At Haiti’s Cite Soleil, described by Mother Teresa as the poorest four-square miles in the world, Decatur’s Harry Hames watched as mothers and fathers tried to give away their children.
“People say, ‘How can they do that?’ As bad as it sounds, they are doing it for the child, hoping that you could give them a better life,” Hames said.
There, 10 years ago, among the people living in shacks made of mud, eating a mixture of soil, oil and water and battling AIDS and tuberculosis, the then 62-year-old Hames found his calling.
“Sometimes God puts things in your path that you don’t understand. For me, that was Haiti,” Hames said. “I don’t understand why God led me to Haiti, but I know we can make a difference there one person at a time, so that’s what we’re going to do.”
For the past decade, as the third-world country of about 11 million people experienced two earthquakes, two hurricanes, political unrest and, now, the coronavirus, Hames worked to establish a faith-based outreach ministry to better the Caribbean nation. He oversaw the creation of a feeding program, work and job training programs, the funding of a school and building of an orphanage, which the children named “Harry’s Home.”
In February, Hames celebrated the completion of the orphanage’s first building in Bonnette, Haiti, which houses 16 children. Then the coronavirus hit.
As of Wednesday, the country’s death toll stood at 105 with 5,933 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization. With limited testing and a fragile health care system, measuring the true impact of the coronavirus in Haiti, a country about the size of Maryland, is difficult, Hames said.
“What we know is on the south end of the island near Port-au-Prince, which is the size of Morgan County and has 3 million people, the virus is pretty prevalent,” Hames said. “Our orphanage is 45 minutes to an hour east of Port-au-Prince.”
The emergence of COVID-19 presented new challenges for the missionaries of Liberté Ministries, a Florence-based nonprofit organization overseeing Harry’s Home and the outreach programs.
The Haitian government halted incoming and outgoing flights on March 30, cutting off the ministry's ability to transport items to Haiti. The airports reopened on Wednesday. To ensure the programs continued to operate, the ministry's staff in Haiti purchased supplies at a higher cost than if bought in the United States.
“When I started working there, the exchange rate was 40 gourdes for one U.S. dollar. On Tuesday, it was 108 gourdes for one U.S. dollar. The country is in trouble financially. The price of food has doubled and tripled. We are just trying to do what we need to do to get by,” Hames said.
To financially support the programs in Haiti, Liberté Ministries held an Autographs for Orphans fundraiser at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame last week.
“Haiti is the poorest country in the western hemisphere and one of the poorest countries in the world," said Arvy Dupuy, a pastor from Florence and volunteer with Liberté Ministries. "Our orphanage at full capacity will support 32 children. This event is about them, their lives, their health and safety, taking care of them."
The event featured more than 70 signed items from sports personalities such as Nick Saban, Gus Malzahn, Gary Redus, Tua Tagovailoa and Charles Barkley, and it raised $8,000. With each meal in Haiti costing 50 cents, that translates to 16,000 meals. The feeding program in Haiti is currently providing one meal per day to 450 to 500 children in the community.
The generosity of the north Alabama community does not surprise Hames. During the last decade, thousands in Alabama have contributed to Hames’ cause — from the Auburn University Extension Service that donated chickens and rabbits for the orphans to raise to the University of North Alabama, which holds a collection drive for peanut butter, the orphanage’s main source of protein, to the churches and businesses that donate school supplies and Christmas presents.
“There is a man that lives two blocks from me and he comes by every month and brings me a check for a couple of hundred dollars. There have been so many people who have contributed and cared for these kids and supported us along the way,” Hames said.
Hames’ journey began 10 years ago when Healing Hands International, a Nashville-based ministry supported by Churches of Christ, asked him to travel to Haiti in the wake of an earthquake. According to statistics, which vary, the January 2010 earthquake killed between 50,000 to 316,000 people and displaced around 895,000.
“What I saw changed me forever. I came home and knew there was something more I needed to do. My wife and I prayed and I retired from work so I could be involved with Haiti,” Hames said.
Once complete, Harry’s Home will feature three buildings, which will hold 12 children each. Along with the orphanage, Hames helped set up the school, which reaches 350 children, a program where women learn to sew, a preacher training school and work programs, where young girls create bracelets out of cereal boxes and boys make art from scrap metal. Hames hopes to install indoor plumbing at the orphanage and build a medical clinic.
“Every year now, I think it will be my last year. But God keeps me going back,” Hames said. “It doesn’t feel like I’ve been doing this for 10 years. It truly has been a blessing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.