Cain band

Cain, a sibling group originally from Hartselle, was nominated for New Artist of the Year. [COURTESY PHOTO]

 Courtesy photo

The Christian trio Cain, a sibling group originally from Hartselle, received a nomination for We Love Christian Music Awards’ Best New Artist of the Year. Fans can vote on their favorite band through Jan. 29 at newreleasetoday.com.

Kay Hamilton

Great Job

