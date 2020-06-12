Heed the Call is an occasional series profiling local pastors and ministers. To nominate a pastor, email cgodbey@decaturdaily.com.
For the three members of the King’s Messengers, the journey into Southern gospel music begins the same.
“My grandfather was a preacher,” the 29-year-old baritone and piano player Dalton Bray said.
“My daddy was a minister,” the 59-year-old tenor Randy Toone said.
“My dad was a Baptist preacher,” said 79-year-old Arvil Nix, lead singer and original member of the group.
For the past 51 years, the King’s Messengers have traveled thousands of miles across the Southeast, keeping the tradition of Southern gospel harmonies, a tradition passed down through the generations, alive.
“Church music has changed a lot from what it was 51 years ago. In the 1970s, we were booked two to three years out. We used to do over 100 shows a year. Now we do 35 to 40 a year,” Nix, of Hartselle, said. “We keep doing this because this is God’s plan and the music still touches people.”
Originally formed by Nix, Trillmon Steele of Moulton, Billy Smith of Fish Pond, Danny Austin of Town Creek and Jimmy Messer of Phil Campbell, the King’s Messengers debuted in April 1969.
“I remember that first singing. Our son was 2 weeks old and that was the first place he got to go and we’ve been going ever since,” said Nix’s wife, Luvell Nix, who sported a “King’s Messengers 50 Year Journey” T-shirt.
With their tight harmonies and worshipful singing, the group developed a following, playing at church homecomings, revivals, anniversaries, decoration days and, occasionally, with professional quartets, including The Inspirations.
Over the years, the King’s Messengers produced 20 recordings, from 8-track tapes and records to cassette tapes and CDs. Those recordings, which included “At the Cross,” “I’ve Been to Calvary” and “Oh What a Savior,” led many listeners to Christ.
One of those was Toone’s wife, Kontraina Toone.
“I was 9 years old. I remember getting off the bus with my brother. When we came home, my mother was still working and we had chores to do. We listened to music while we did chores and that day we listened to King’s Messengers — we had lots of their albums. Jesus just spoke to my heart through that music,” she said.
The King’s Messengers continue to hear versions of Kontraina Toone’s story from strangers on a regular basis.
“People in their 50s will walk up to me and they will say how they came to know Jesus and got saved while listening to our music as a child. I have no idea who they are, but our music touched them. It’s hard to express what that means,” Nix said.
“It’s a real good feeling,” Randy Toone said. “It’s good to know the Lord is working through you. It makes you feel good about what you are doing.”
Paths to the group
In 2007, Toone, of Trinity, joined the King’s Messengers — a group his father introduced him to as a child.
“My daddy was one of the preachers that supported Southern gospel music. I was 9 or 10 years old the first time I heard the King’s Messengers sing. I thought the guys were something else. I never imagined I’d get to sing with them one day,” said Toone.
Like Toone, Bray received an early introduction to Southern gospel music and the King’s Messengers. Bray credited his grandfather, Jimmy Wright, who preached in Hartselle, for exposing him to the traditional music.
“My granddad and Arvil were friends. I cut my teeth on King’s Messengers’ cassette tapes. I’ve listened to them my whole life,” said Bray, of Morris, who joined the group five years ago.
For Nix, his introduction to the music ministry came at the hands of his father.
“I was 20 or 21 when my dad had me lead singing for the first time. I started singing then and I’m still singing today,” Nix said.
The group’s next performance — the first one since concerns over the coronavirus shuttered churches in mid-March — will be Sunday at New Life Baptist Church in Falkville at 5 p.m.
“People tell me all the time that I will die singing. I don’t know if that’s true or not. I do know that if I can still get around, I’m going to sing. If I can’t, I’ll still sing, but maybe only part time,” Nix said. “I never imagined that I would still be singing at 79 years old, but it is what fills my soul.”
One-on-one with King's Messengers
How did the King's Messengers form?
Nix: "Billy Smith and Danny Austin had performed in the same group together. Billy heard me sing one night when I sang at a church in Hillsboro. When Billy decided to put a group together, he reached out to me. The rest of the band just came together naturally."
Do you still rehearse?
Bray: "We've probably practiced more this year because we've had the most time. Usually we practice before a singing. We've sat in the church parking lot and, one time, in a Jack's parking lot, running over songs."
What is the favorite song you sing?
Bray: " 'He Didn't Throw the Clay Away.' "
Toone: " 'It Sounds Like Home to Me' because the music and words move my soul. This is the song for those who are lost, those who may go to a gospel singing before they would go to regular church."
Nix: " 'Your Ride’s on the Way.' It has become the signature song for the King's Messengers. It's the song we always end with."
Do you go into a singing knowing the songs you will perform?
Toone: "We go in with a list, but we don't follow it."
Nix: "It's all about where the spirit leads us. That is where the singing will go."
